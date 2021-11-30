Hong Kong – Ngong Ping Nature Centre reopens after renovation (with photos)

Ngong Ping Nature Centre reopens after renovation (with photos) ***************************************************************



With the completion of renovation works, the Ngong Ping Nature Centre at Ngong Ping Village on Lantau Island reopened today (November 30). Adopting an open design, the renovated Centre showcases its scenic feature wall and puts up a brand new look.





“The renovation project, a collaboration between the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) and the Tourism Commission, aims to provide more comprehensive hiking information to visitors, enhance visitor experiences, and promote green tourism on Lantau Island,” an AFCD spokesman said.





The spokesman added that the Centre houses three interactive exhibits that present the diverse treasures of Lantau Island to visitors, and promote environmental protection and ecological conservation.





Members of the public can learn about recommended hiking trails nearby by using “Wandering Ngong Ping”, a landscape model with projected images and virtual tours. They can delve into the 3D projection storybook “Lantau Stories”, which introduces the culture and history of Lantau Island, and also have fun at the interactive game corner “Spectacular Lantau” by exploring the biodiversity and scenic spots of the island.





The Centre offers a free guided-tour service of famous scenic spots and native trees around Ngong Ping for public. The Centre also introduces a new service of lending maps and hiking poles to facilitate excursions to nearby hiking trails. Moreover, members of the public can enjoy paid value-added services offered by the service contractor of the Centre, such as themed guided tours that immerse visitors into the nature, culture and history of Lantau.





For detailed information about the Centre, please visit the following website:



www.afcd.gov.hk/english/country/cou_lea/cou_lea_ven/ngongping.html