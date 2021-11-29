PMJDY accounts surge to 43.85 crore with deposit balance of Rs. 1,48,069 crore





As informed by banks, as on 25.03.2020 (pre-COVID-19 lockdown), the total number of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts were 38.33 crore with a deposit balance of Rs.1,18,434 crore, whereas as on 10.11.2021 (post-COVID-19 lockdown), the total number of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts are 43.85 crore with a deposit balance of Rs. 1,48,069 crore. This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.





In reply to a question, the Minister said the Government is not planning to come up with any scheme to provide monetary benefits in terms of interest on their money for the beneficiaries of PMJDY as all saving bank accounts including PMJDY accounts earn interest on deposits as per the Board approved policy of Banks.









