Smytten brings the best of offers & trials from 700+ D2C brands this ‘Black Friday’

Smytten, India’s largest product discovery & trial app that brought the concept of Black Friday in the premium space to the country, is back with their The Original Black Friday Sale for the season. This time it’s even more exciting with an unbelievable offering of letting users try many new age brands absolutely free at the comfort of their homes. With amazing offers like 70% OFF, Buy 1 Get 1 FREE, Free gifts with purchase, this sale is live till November 28th.

With over 700+ D2C brands participating, Smytten features the widest curation across categories, including beauty, makeup, fragrances, health & wellness, male grooming, food & beverages & more. There are never seen before offers from many popular D2C brands like mCaffeine, Plum, Just Herbs, Bodywise, The Man Company, Bombay Shaving Company & more.

On this occasion, Siddhartha Nangia, Co-founder Smytten said, “We are excited to host one of the largest Black Friday events in the premium space in India. A big thanks to all our brand partners with whom we have worked closely to curate unique and unbelievable consumer offering. Our Black Friday activation this year is bigger than ever because we are not only offering great discounts but also giving consumers the chance to try many brands for free before committing their money for purchase.”

“Globally, brands have been hit hard by the pandemic and are seeing their marketing costs increase exponentially post pandemic owing to weak consumer sentiment. We are also looking at this event as an opportunity for our homegrown D2C brands to widen their reach and create a good pipeline for conversion by delivering their product trials to as many relevant consumers possible.” he further added

This year’s Black Friday event on Smytten is bringing along a shift in the way Indians experience new things. Their curiosity is matched with offers and discounts from brands that enable them to fulfil their desires without leaving a dent in their wallets.