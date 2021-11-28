Rohit Sareen appointed as Senior Vice President at DeHaat

DeHaat is pleased to announce that Rohit Sareen has joined the organization as Senior Vice President – Agri Output. An ex-banker turned agri-entrepreneur with strong interest in sustainable food solutions, Rohit has been the founding member of multiple agri-ventures, latest of which was FreshMantra Pvt. Ltd., a fully integrated provider of ‘Seed to Plate’, eco-friendly agricultural produce & food solutions. He was working with 8500+ farmers to create a strong food safety network & build an efficient advisory ecosystem across key agricultural pockets of India. Prior to his movement in the agri domain, Rohit spent 14 years working in investment management, building businesses in consumer banking, trade finance and strategy in the banking domain with renowned organizations such as Bank of America, Merrill Lynch International, Citibank Singapore & Citi India.

“DeHaat has a rich history of serving the farmer community,” said Rohit. “I had been following DeHaat for many years and was impressed by their farmer first, tech enabled & entrepreneur friendly ecosystem. I am excited to be part of this organization and look forward to contribute towards enhancing the food safety aspect of agricultural produce through sustainable & viable practices.”

The kind of leadership skills that Rohit will bring will enhance DeHaat’s in-house knowledge in building AI-enabled technologies to revolutionize supply chain and production efficiency in the farm sector.

Adarsh Srivastav, Co-founder & Director, DeHaat, said, “We are excited and grateful to have Rohit in our team. His vision to build a sustainable food value chain, from farmers to consumers, coupled with his entrepreneurial mindset & effective leadership style will be key to the continued success of our output business”. “We are keen to collaborate with similar passionate entrepreneurs and work towards our objective of creating a complete ‘Farm-to-Fork’ journey of every crop grown in the country”, he added.

Rohit added, “Through my experience at FreshMantra, I hope to significantly improve DeHaat’s operational excellence by enhancing scale and automation in newer geographies – both within India & abroad. I have constantly been working on creating opportunities for business growth & learning in the agriculture space. With DeHaat’s current network of farmers, institutional buyers, and micro-entrepreneurs, I aim to support the farming community through this business footprint.”