Best Oil for your Heart

It is said “Good taste of food is the way to the heart”, but who takes care of the heart? A good cooking oil adds life not only to the most common food, but also plays a pivotal role in your heart. Cooking oil has a major role to play affecting your cholesterol levels alter your metabolic rate and that’s what makes it all the more important to pick the right one from the wide variety of edible oils in the market.

Rice Bran oil (RBO): Rice Bran oil is extracted from Bran, a brown layer that the rice kernel is coated with. The same brown layer which makes Brown Rice a healthier option compared to the polished rice where this layer is removed. Freedom Physically Refined Rice Bran oil is available in the markets with all these qualities and hence makes the best cooking choice.

Gives better taste and flavour to food items

According to renowned chefs Rice Bran oil is perfect for all high temperature cooking techniques like pan frying or deep frying. It is also suitable for preparing all dishes in the Indian kitchen.

Due to its stability and pleasant flavour, high smoking point, Rice Bran Oil forms an ideal medium for cooking, particularly for the Indian households.

Health Benefits of Rice Bran Oil:

Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil is generally golden yellow in colour. It is refined through a steam distillation process which preserves all the essential nutrients. Freedom Rice Bran Oil has 10000+ ppm Oryzanol which helps in reducing your body’s Bad Cholesterol (LDL) and improving Good Cholesterol (HDL) to make you and your loved ones feel good and stay Heart Healthy. It is considered as heart-friendly oil and the credit goes to its capacity to lower cholesterol because of the right amount of oryzanol found in it, which is an antioxidant.

The World Health Organization and the American Heart Association have both stated that rice bran oil has the best possible composition of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and saturated fats compared to all other vegetable oils. Balanced fatty acids help our body to maintain a healthy LDL/HDL ratio by reducing bonding of “bad” forms of cholesterol (LDL), a requirement for better functioning of Heart. This can help reduce conditions like atherosclerosis and the subsequent afflictions like heart attacks and strokes.

According to Dr. J Shiv Kumar, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, “Heart attack is an epidemic in our country with over 3 Crore people suffering from a heart disease and more than 3 Lakh new cases of Heart Attack reported every year. The main reason for this is the Deposition of Fat in the coronary artery. The main culprits are the diet and habits of the people. The diet, mostly the oil consumed should have low saturated fats and high PUFA & MUFA content as it helps in staying heart healthy. Rice Bran Oil fits the bill and therefore must be used for good heart health.”

So, according to experts, if people maintain a healthy lifestyle, eat right, drink at least 2 litres of water, avoid bad habits like smoking, regularly monitor and control diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and Cholesterol levels and choose a healthy oil like Rice Bran Oil, they are likely to stay healthy and safe.

Mr. P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Freedom Rice Bran Oil said, “It is our constant endeavour to introduce products that are good, convenient and healthier for our customers. Consumers today are smart and hence recognize the health benefits of Rice Bran Oil. There’s also a perception that foods cooked in Rice Bran Oil tend to absorb less, making it an ideal medium for Sautéing, Tempering aside from deep frying. We have witnessed an increased demand for Rice Bran Oil over the past few months because of the health benefits and steep price hike of other oil variants. However, all branded rice bran oils may not contain the same quantity of Oryzanol. Freedom Rice Bran Oil is physically refined & has 10000+ PPM Oryzanol and hence an ideal cooking medium for the daily cooking purpose and therefore we request the consumers to adopt it, and stay healthy. “

Why Rice Bran Oil is the best Oil for your Heart

Rice Bran Oil contains 10000+ PPM Oryzanol reduces bad cholesterol (LDL), maintains good cholesterol (HDL)

Balanced Fat Profile. Idea ratio of SFA, MUFA & PUFA for a healthier heart, Close to WHO recommendation

Better protection to the heart and related blood vessels. Deposition of cholesterol in the walls of the coronary arteries is the main reason for heart attack. Oryzanol the antioxidant available only in rice bran oil prevents such accumulation and ensures free flow of blood to the heart.

Low Absorb. Absorption of less oil, therefore, healthier food during frying

High Smoke Point: Ideally suited for deep frying, sautéing, seasoning, and regular cooking. More stable at higher temperatures.

Frying takes less time, saves more energy