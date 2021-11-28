Art Exhibition Paradigm of Oneness by Artist Dr. Jaspal Singh Kalra at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre.

An arty evening took place as Dr. Jaspal Singh Kalra announced the opening of Art exhibition “Paradigm of Oneness” an impressive art exhibition at Visual Art Gallery. The Exhibition is an attempt to imagine Baba Nanak in the content of his immortal Shabads.

Artist Dr. Jaspal Singh Kalra who has been credited for engendering new approaches in co-design within craft and education of artisans said “The art series, Paradigm of Oneness is the Artist’s internal dialogue, a journey of art as a personal expression. His art is not about deciphering or finding reasons but simplifying the complexities. The intangible and invisible spirit becomes a manifestation in this series through the verses that become symbolic with the beauty of Nature.

This personal expression of setting text in artworks has been part of Dr Kalra’s style for more than a decade. When his mother left for her eternal journey, it transformed into interpretation. The artworks have metaphors and signs that not only take forms, but also attempt to express the essence through the iconography.” Adds Dr. Kalra.

The exhibition which ends on 28th November 2021 saw personalities from different walks of life present during the event. Some of the names are Fashion Designer Abraham Thakore, Artist Arpana Caur, Author and Art Curator Alka Pande, Designer & Craft Activist Laila Tyabji, Actor Sachin Khurana, Singer Sonam Kalra, Leher sethi, Ravinder Takkar- CEO Voda phone