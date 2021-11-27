Canada – Ministers Lametti, Ien and Boissonnault to hold media availability

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, P.C., Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, make an announcement.

Officials from Justice Canada will hold a technical briefing prior to the press conference.

Technical briefing for media



Date: Monday, November 29, 2021

Location: Teleconference

Time: 4:00 p.m. (EST)

Reporters can participate via teleconference by calling 1-866-206-0153 (toll-free) or 613-954-9003 (local), access code 2906401 (followed by #).

Note: The technical briefing is for background purposes and is not for attribution. Media wishing to receive a copy of the briefing presentation are asked to send a request in advance to media@justice.gc.ca

Press conference

Date: Monday, November 29, 2021

Location: Room 200

Sir John A MacDonald Bldg.

144 Wellington

Ottawa, Ontario

Time: 4:30 p.m. (EST)

Reporters can participate via teleconference by calling 1-866-805-7923 (toll-free) or 613-960-7518 (local), access code 4064686 (followed by #).