CDE Asia initiates Greenfield customer in Rajasthan into M-Sand Production with Combo X70 installation

The CDE Asia Combo X70 Plant installed as part of project Unity Green Sand Industries is a single washing plant with a capacity of up to 100TPH and can function without a glitch from 12-16 hours a day, accruing savings in power and water through smart resource use. Soon after installation, the customer was able to start supplying close to 12,000 metric tonnes to prestigious and local RMCs monthly. He was also able to step in as a ready replacement supplier for Jaipur Airport construction when their existing supplier M-Sand plant shut down.

Today, they are producing 20,000 metric tonnes of M-Sand monthly and are supplying to different RMCs in Delhi NCR.

The plant has so far received glowing reviews from the client:

Choosing CDE Washing technology and entering the M-Sand arena has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Despite being a novice in the construction industry at that time, I am very pleased to have trusted the reputation they have built in the Rajasthan-Haryana region with their intelligent water use and space-saving technology. The CDE Asia family has been with us through every step of this remarkable journey since 2018  and they have been true progress partners along the way! – Mr. Kirodimal Jindal, Partner, Unity Green Sand.

Company Name: CDE Asia



Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India



Phone: +91 33 3029 3800



Fax: +91 33 3029 3802



Url: https://cdeasia.com/



Email: info ( @ ) cdeasia dot com

###