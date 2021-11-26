Benetton presents the second drop of United Colors of Ghali

On Thursday 25 November, United Colors of Benetton launches the second drop of United Colors of Ghali, the capsule collection created by the Italian artist of Tunisian origins that was presented last September during Milan Fashion Week.



Announced in spring 2021, the collaboration between Benetton and Ghali was immediately seen as a natural encounter, based on shared values such as creativity and integration. After six months of various activities  including a big party in Milan during Fashion Week and a presentation tour that visited the outskirts of Italian cities  the partnership reaches its climax with the presentation of the second drop of the capsule.



The style is a continuation of the rest of the collection: street wear pieces with oversize shapes and relaxed fit, which mix references to Ghalis background and culture with an original use of Benetton symbols and colours. I wanted to make a real collection, one I could wear every day, said Ghali during the September presentation. I designed it for my fans, for those who listen to me, for those who live in this country and walk its streets.



The second drop contains some unique items. There is a two-piece jacket with a down-filled inner, a passport pocket and a waterproof shell featuring graphics referencing the world of the Benetton Formula 1 team. Also evoking the concept of travel are joggers, pants, pyjamas, a nylon top and a hooded sweatshirt: all carry a print depicting a galaxy of stars and planets sprinkled over a green background.



The American college vibe evoked by the Welcome to the Grand Boulevard limited edition varsity jacket, launched by Ghali before the summer, is also back. This time Ivy League style is showcased in a V-neck sweater, with a G for Ghali on the breast, an element that also features on socks, caps and slippers. There are also pyjamas and boxers, as well as T-shirts and sweatshirts that complete the range of the first drop. Topping it all off is a selection of items  with characters and colourful prints  for kids and newborns.



In one of the images accompanying the drop, Ghali poses with a basket on his shoulders while he holds a toy and a full sack. What if he was the one bringing presents in December, instead of Santa Claus?