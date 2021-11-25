The Legendary Smooth B Goes Double Platinum

ATLANTA – Nov. 23, 2021 – PRLog — Once again, The Legendary Smooth B proves that talent has no expiration and that support never dies. He along with his lifelong friend and manager Big I God celebrate the success of hard work and the power of manifesting a dream into reality by believing and putting in the work.

The Legendary Smooth B completed his single “Before” (now Gold Spotify) and brought it to his brother. The two decided to start a label and go back into the game after a break to live life and raise their family. That was when Barnes Entertainment Music Group was formed. The two plotted and planned a takeover getting back into the game. Knocking on doors to get the support they knew they would have once The Legendary Smooth B hit the scene.

First his single “Before” topped the DRT Charts at #1. Then the remix with the Outlawz went #3 on the same charts. Their distribution company GRT/BEMG/Empire was impressed they asked for an EP. Next his other single “Summer Cry” topped the charts. At that point the word was out. The Legendary Smooth B was climbing charts. The two hit the road and the next thing you knew the EP went platinum.

Next Smooth B teamed up with Greg Nice and Nice & Smooth was back on the road. Performing around the country, The Legendary Smooth B would also perform his single. Yet it wasn’t until the historical Versuz between Big Daddy Kane and KRS that The Legendary Smooth B got the audience (both he and his business partner Big I God) was waiting for to show that although time had lapsed his talent and swag that he brings to hip hop was still the flava of the day!

Soon after, his EP, “Before” went double platinum on Spotify. “I’m out here working” stated Smooth B. Currently he is in the studio working on his new album. “I want this to be a hip hop classic! I’m putting in the work so that when you press play all you do is jam.!” explains Smooth B. Just recently Nice & Smooth was inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame in Washington, DC. When asked how he felt about that night he humbly replied, “That was a night to remember. We made history that night along with all the other honorees who are also friends and family cuz we all did it and made it happen then and now. Yup that part!”

If the EP is a sample of what is coming next, hip hop is in for another “must have” album for their collection. For more information on The Legendary Smooth B you can go to his website: www.thelegendarysmoothb.com You also can follow him on IG @thelegendarysmoothb For bookings and to contact management you can go to www.bigigodenterprises.com or you can email him at igod@bigigodenterprises dot com or bigigodentertainment @usa.com