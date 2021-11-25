Sidify Announces Support for Apple’s macOS 12 Monterey

Sidify Inc., a well-known multimedia solution provider engaging in the music streaming world, announced its software fully support Apple’s latest operating system macOS 12 Monterey on Nov. 10th, 2021.

On Oct. 25th, 2021, Apple released the newest macOS 12 Monterey, which delivers groundbreaking new features that help users connect in new ways, accomplish more, and work seamlessly across their Apple devices. Sidify begins the testing right away and announced the compatibility in November.

It declared that strict performance evaluations had been done to ensure all Sidify products perform smoothly with macOS 12, and all Sidify software had been tested and validated with Monterey on both M1 and Intel-based Apple Machines.

By now, Sidify is the first brand among its competitors announcing the compatibility with the latest macOS, strengthening its leading position in the field of music converters. Currently, its hot-selling products are Sidify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter and Amazon Music Converter. All of them are fully compatible with the latest macOS 12 Monterey.

Sidify Hot-Selling Products: Sidify Music Converter is a popular tool used to download songs, playlists and albums from the Spotify app to the local drive. It can convert Spotify music to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF and keep original audio quality & ID3 tags after conversion. Besides, you can use it to convert your local music to MP3, M4A, AAC, WAV or OGG, burn Spotify music to CD, upload Spotify songs to OneDrive and edit ID3 tags. Sidify Apple Music Converter is specially designed for Apple Music users to convert Apple Music, iTunes M4P files and audiobooks to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF. Like Sidify Music Converter, it preserves lossless audio quality & ID3 tags after conversion. You can also use it to convert your local music to MP3/M4A/AAC/WAV/OGG, burn Apple Music to CD, upload Apple Music to OneDrive, etc. Sidify Amazon Music Converter is a handy tool that helps Amazon subscribers to record songs from Amazon Music Unlimited & Prime Music. It saves Amazon Music as MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, or AIFF files and keeps original audio quality and ID3 tags after conversion. You can use it to convert your local audio files to MP3/M4A/FLAC/WAV/OGG and edit ID3 tags as well.