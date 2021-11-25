Black Girl PR Receives Business of The Year Award

Phoenix-Mesa, AZ – Black Girl PR is proud to announce that we’ve been named a Black Woman Business of The Year by nonprofit organization Buy From A Black Woman. At the Buy From A Black Woman Business Awards held on November 19, 2021, Black Girl PR was presented with the Professional Services Agency of The Year Award.

This award honors a Black woman business owner who has experienced success, growth and commitment to her community.

“To be recognized by Black women who inspire me to keep pushing past the barriers is a whole new level. They’re living proof that if we believe in ourselves and bet on ourselves, we can manifest our wildest expectations,“ says Black Girl PR Founder, Nantale Muwonge.

“It’s such a privilege to be a part of Buy From A Black Woman! Nikki Porcher has created something incredible with this platform,” adds Muwonge.

Black Girl PR was created to help the underserved Black business community, with a focus on helping ecommerce businesses expand their reach. To date the firm has served over 85 businesses, helping clients increase in their website traffic and sales by up to 60%. Their background in media, digital marketing and PR is the secret weapon that helps their clients get such impressive results.

About Black Girl PR

Black Girl PR is a results-focused consulting firm that helps Black womxn in ecommerce curate content that gets publicity and media coverage so they reach more people and have a bigger impact.

Black Girl PR is ranked the No. 1 Consulting Firm in Scottsdale, the No. 2 Reputation Management Company in Phoenix, and the No. 3 PR Firm in Arizona, among other accolades. For more information on this company, visit www.blackgirlpr.com.