Praveg’s Net Profit jumps nearly 400%, Revenues rise 260% in Q2

The revenue in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs. 891.34 lakhs, compared to Rs. 341.45 lakhs in the corresponding period last year, with a rise of 260 per cent year-on-year, according to a regulatory filing by the Company to the stock exchange.

The numbers align with our expectations, said Shri Paras Patel, Managing Director of the Company. He further added that the Companys strategic expansion and strong fundamentals played significant role in achieving such momentous growth.

About Praveg Communications (India) Limited



Praveg Communications (India) Limited commenced its journey as an Advertising and Event Management Company catering to a large clientele including Gujarat State Government, large Corporate and renowned entrepreneurs, reflecting its versatility since last more than 15 years. The Company has a diversified portfolio that includes Events & Exhibitions Management, Tourism & Hospitality and Real Estate Marketing Services.

