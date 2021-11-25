CRMIT Solutions to acquire Mindlinks assets to expand its digital360 solutions

CRMIT Solutions, a trusted managed services provider and digital transformation partner for businesses around the globe, today acquired Mindlinks. Mindlinks Solutions is a consulting & ISV partner for Salesforce platforms.

Mindlinks brings to CRMIT globally recognized Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, and solution assets, in the manufacturing industries. In addition to its domain consulting skills, Mindlinks has a proprietary order management system (OMS) for the discrete & process manufacturing industries. Mindlinks employees will tuck into the CRMIT Centre of Excellence, Enterprise incubation labs, and other functional and operational groups.

Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed, though the assets acquired will operate under the CRMIT brand. Through this acquisition, CRMIT further elevates its position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, offering clients unparalleled capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation.

“CRMIT Solutions plays a critical role in transforming customer, employee and partner ecosystems into accelerated business outcomes – through agile & continuous improvements” said Vinod Reddy, CEO – CRMIT Solutions. “The addition of Mindlinks assets to CRMITs industry-first Salesforce business will provide more value for our customers digital transformations. Mindlinks bring in industry-specific accelerators, reusable assets, appexchange tools, and a pool of Salesforce talents and resources. These assets have been a part of a broader CRMIT growth strategy to enable our customers digital transformations” added Vinod.

We are excited to join forces with CRMIT Solutions, who has a reputation for innovation and thought leadership across the Salesforce ecosystem. Joining the CRMIT family, which shares our values-driven culture, allows our customers to prepare their businesses at a global scale,” said Sudhir Dakshinamurthy, CEO of Mindlinks Solutions. “Together, we’ll deliver more business value for our collective clients through agile & accelerator solutions, while delighting engaged audiences” added Sudhir.

CRMIT looks forward to welcoming the Mindlinks Solutions team to the CRMIT family, upon the close of the transaction. Now with the acquisition, customers can go digital-first and transform their industry.

About CRMIT Solutions



CRMIT Solutions is a pioneer Salesforce Managed Services Provider focusing on digital transformation solutions to deliver Customer360. Salesforce managed services is a comprehensive set of activities from assessment to adoption to maximize the value from Salesforce investments. With over 200 certified CRM & business intelligence consultants and 1000+ successful deployments globally, CRMIT has successfully acquired customers across various domains, including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and human services.



