Mehdi Hasan Maruf: a young prominent journalist from Bangladesh.

Mehdi Hasan Maruf (Bengali: মেহেদী হাসান মারুফ) is a journalist, writer, columnist, and political commentator of Bangladesh who is well known for his bold independent writings. A powerful voice in journalism, creative writings, and social activism for the last several years.

He was born and brought up in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He finished college in 2008 at Dhaka Commerce College (DCC) and his undergraduate was completed at City Unity College, Athens, Greece. He is also a self-published author, has published several books written on fiction and non-fiction stories, novels, and adventure books. Mehdi Hasan Maruf currently lives in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where he is publisher and editor of Independent World Report, a world news online portal focused on human rights issues and information sites for migrants.

Published books:

The number of books published by “Mehdi Hasan Maruf” is five. These include one book titled “Concept of Humanity” written jointly with Professor AB Khan which is taught as textbooks at BRAC NGO School and other NGO Schools in Bangladesh.

The books published are:

1: Human weakness,

2: Partition of 1947,

3: Jibon theke neya,

4: Oviman,

5: Hardness of illness.

Publications:

• Bangladesher Dosh Shohore Sangbadikotai Nari (Tr. Women in Journalism in 10 Towns of Bangladesh)

• Maddhyam 2004 (Tr. Bangladesh Media Directory 2004)

• Sthanio Sarker O Sangbadikota (Tr. Local Government & Journalism)

• Gender, Media and Journalism

• Bangladesher Sangbadpatre Smaraniya Protibedan (Tr. Memorable Reports in Bangladesh Newspapers)

• Bangladesh Journalism Review: Women and Media

• Anusandhani Sangbadikata (Tr. Investigative Journalism)