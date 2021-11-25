Infocus International Brings Back Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements Online Workshop

Back by popular demand, Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has announced the new date for the Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements (RE PPAs) online workshop which will be commencing live on 19 January 2022.

Unlike past fossil-fuel based Independent Power Project (IPP) models that featured standardized take-or-pay contracts – today’s renewable energy markets demand more innovative incentives to attract RE supply, conform to RE generation availability, ensure power system reliability, as well as more attractive and sustainable mixtures of fuel sources. This interactive 5-session workshop will provide clear explanations of the new models of RE PPAs risk allocation, of ensuring project bankability, of allowing RE generators to compete in energy markets and power pools.

The practical models for RE investment credit enhancements will be demonstrated through a series of real case examples of RE PPA contracts, renewable project finance transactions, and competitive energy markets. Case Studies will include real examples from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Throughout the years, RE PPAs online course has received good ratings and it is a highly recommended course that shouldn’t be missed for professionals that are involved in the power industry.

Participants from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development shared “A well delivered course and trainer with deep experience. Particularly valuable sessions included the group work negotiating a PPA.”

“The course was very detailed and the presenter has a wealth of experience allowing him to give us very relevant eye-opening examples and case studies,” said a participant from ZESA Holdings. Furthermore, this online workshop features a dynamic combination of experiential exercises and practical case studies to reinforce the ability of participants to actually apply RE PPA analysis, structuring, and negotiation techniques to real transactions.

Experiential exercises will place participants into the practical roles of key management decision-makers who not only need to analyse and understand RE PPAs investment proposals, but who have to negotiate practical RE PPA terms & clauses and to make real-world decisions on transactions. As a result of actively engaging in this workshop’s interactive methodology, participants will be able to make practical decisions on renewable power transactions for participant’s organization following the workshop’s completion.

Join us now and learn the practical models and techniques for analysing & structuring, drafting, and negotiating Renewable Energy PPAs for bankable green investments in today’s competitive energy markets.

Benefits of Attending:

– Best practices from international case studies of successful RE PPAs to avoid common pitfalls

– Direct the legal design of RE PPAs based on your own company’s risk profile and corporate goals

– Lead strategies for the design and regulation of new competitive electricity markets to attract renewable private power investments

– Develop clear incentives for bankable private investments in renewable energy generation

– Environmental, social & governance (ESG) impact mitigation techniques to ensure sustainability

– Manage successful renewable power project finance transactions

