Hong Kong – Tokyo Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation to visit Hong Kong

Tokyo Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation to visit Hong Kong ********************************************************************



A spokesman for the Home Affairs Bureau today (November 25) announced receipt of confirmation from the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation, including 29 athletes and three coaches from 12 sports events, will visit Hong Kong from December 3 to 5. The list of athletes and coaches is available in the annex.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government is extremely grateful to the COC for sending the delegation to visit Hong Kong and meet members of the public in Hong Kong, the spokesman said.

The delegation will start the three-day visit upon arrival. It will attend a reception and banquet hosted by the HKSAR Government and visit the Hong Kong Sports Institute to exchange with Hong Kong athletes. Members of the delegation will attend three public events on December 4, including Sports Demonstrations by Mainland Olympians at Queen Elizabeth Stadium and Victoria Park Swimming Pool in the morning, as well as the Mainland Olympians Variety Show at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in the afternoon. Tickets requiring real-name registration for the three events will be available for sale tomorrow via URBTIX. The three events will also be broadcast live for members of the public to enjoy on television.

The delegation will leave Hong Kong in the afternoon on December 5.