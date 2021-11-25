Canada – Minister Joly meets with Nanaia Mahuta, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand

In their first meeting, the ministers highlighted the long-standing friendship of the two countries and their people. They noted that the countries are key partners and have strong cultural and people-to-people ties.

November 24, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Joly congratulated Minister Mahuta on New Zealand’s successful hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum 2021 and reiterated Canada’s commitment to strengthening co-operation with APEC members to achieve a more prosperous, resilient and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. They noted that such a recovery should also be aligned with the rules-based international order and climate-action objectives.

The ministers emphasized the importance of working together to tackle climate change, create opportunities for growth and ensure prosperity and a sustainable future for the two countries and the Indo-Pacific region. They also exchanged views on global and regional security issues such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ukraine and Ethiopia.

The ministers also took the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to ongoing collaboration in multilateral forums, such as the UN, the APEC, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum, the Commonwealth and the Five Eyes.

Both ministers ended the meeting by expressing the desire to strengthen collaboration between the two countries.

