Author Dr. Barbara Bennett Peterson Shows Readers How to Compose a No-Nonsense Family History That Commemorates the Family’s Special Moments and Achievements, in the Book “Ancestors, Icons and Memories”

Most families need background documentation of their history and milestones. The book Ancestors, Icons, and Memories inspires you to write your own family story praising and honoring your relatives.



While your progenitors (especially your parents) are still alive, ask them to remember the good times when they were young; where they went to school; who were their friends and mentors; how they selected a career path; what sports and hobbies they enjoyed; who they married and the names of their children; their major achievements and successes in life and work; and their community activities and friends, for your sake and for theirs.



Memorable stories can be retold, like possessions such as heirlooms explained with old pictures re-examined. Family relationships and their powerful and helpful network offer safe harbors in the turbulent world and protection against harsh realities.



Ancestors, Icons and Memories: Barclays, Bennetts, Petersons

Author: Barbara Bennett Peterson, PhD

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: November 2021

Genre: Family History Model and Guide

Target Audience: Adults seeking to write their own family history



About the Author

Dr. Barbara Bennett Peterson is an Emeritus Professor of History at the University of Hawaii and a former Fellow at the East-West Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. She is a world renowned biographer and has published twenty-two books related to American, World, Hawaiian, and Oregon history. Dr. Peterson contributes to numerous biographical collections such as the American National Biography and was an Associate Editor for the Social Sciences for the original 24 volume series which won the Dartmouth Medal in 1990 from the American Library Association.



Upon retirement she served as a Professor of History for Oregon State University and was on their Graduate Faculty. She was an Adjunct Faculty member at Portland State University, and a Professor of History in the Osher Institute of LifeLong Learning for California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus.



Dr. Peterson is the General Editor for a book series titled First Men, Americas Presidents published with Nova Science Publishers. Her books have been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in History and Biography seven times and she is listed in Whos Who in America. She and her husband Dr. Frank L. Peterson, Emeritus Professor of Geology, University of Hawaii, donate all their book royalties to childrens organizations.

