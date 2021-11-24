Japan – The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary and New ADV350 Headline Honda’s 2021 EICMA Line-up

Following a long line of significant model announcements already this year including the Super Cub, Monkey, CB500F, CB500X, CBR500R and NT1100, Honda reveals its full 2022 European motorcycle line-up in Milan. The line-up includes a very special, limited edition super sports flag ship, a brand new adventure scooter and a host of colour options and graphics throughout the range.

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP and Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary

Headlining Honda’s EICMA line-up is the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP and Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary.

To celebrate the original, ground-breaking Fireblade and 30 years of continuous challenges since the introduction of that 1992 game-changer, a stunning Limited Edition 30th Anniversary version of the Fireblade SP will be available in 2022. Its tricolour paint scheme pays faithful homage to the original, with the ultra-modern feel of the 20YM stripe layout merged with ‘brushstroke’ style elements of the 1992 machine.

The Fireblade SP will also be available in two standard paint options, Grand Prix Red and Matte Pearl Morion Black, both now with gold wheels, while the Fireblade itself wears an updated Grand Prix Red paint scheme with prominent white number boards on the front fairing.

The changes are more than skin deep, with technical changes to the 160kW inline four-cylinder engine that focus on improving mid-corner acceleration and drive. The final drive sprocket also goes up 3 teeth, to 43, further boosting acceleration through each ratio. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) has been optimised for refined rear tyre traction management with input from HRC’s riders, and throttle feel even further refined.

A new material and surface finish for the Fireblade’s front Nissin brake calipers’ pistons improves braking performance and consistency in race conditions. The Fireblade SP’s Ohlins Smart Electronic Control (SE-C) and Brembo equipment continue to offer top-draw suspension and braking, alongside a newly optimised quick shifter.

ADV350

The success of the X-ADV – the best-selling Honda motorcycle in Europe in 2021 – now sees Honda’s forward-thinking filter down to the mid-capacity scooter market. The new ADV350, built at Honda’s Atessa factory in Italy, mixes the sophistication of a premium scooter with the ability to deal with the roughest of tarmac, and comes wrapped in rugged adventure styling.

The unique look comes hand in hand with optimum practicality and a rich specification sheet. There’s underseat storage space for two full-face helmets, plus a USB charger in the glovebox and the convenience of Smart Key operation. The screen is height-adjustable and the LCD instrument panel also integrates the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) is fitted as standard.

The ADV350’s 330cc, enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) SOHC four-valve engine delivers peak power of 21.5kW and 31.5Nm torque. The chassis features motorcycle-style USD forks, tubular steel frame, remote reservoir rear shocks and ample ground clearance. Lightweight 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels wear block-pattern tubeless tyres.

The ADV350 will be available in Spangle Silver Metallic, Mat Carbonium Gray Metallic and Mat Carnelian Red Metallic

NT1100

Making its public debut after being announced in October 2021, the NT1100 ushers in a New Touring era for Honda. Taking the heart of the CRF1100L Africa Twin as a base, engaging handling and characterful engine performance is guaranteed. The NT1100 builds on the platform to offer outstanding comfort and weather protection, making it equally ready for an extended two-up tour as it is for the weekday commute.

Practicality is guaranteed with sizable integrated panniers, heated grips, centre stand, cruise control and USB and ACC charging sockets all standard equipment. Lighting is full LED with Daytime Running Lights for increased visibility, plus self-cancelling indicators and Emergency Stop Signals. Screen height is 5-way adjustable, and upper and lower wind deflectors work with the generous fairing to protect the rider. A 6.5-inch TFT touch screen provides full colour, customisable displays and offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Seat height is a very manageable 820mm; tank range is approximately 400km. Sleek, subtle styling with the key words of ‘proactive comfort’ delivers efficient aerodynamic performance with a riding position tailored for enjoyable touring.

The NT1100’s steel semi-double cradle frame employs a short wheelbase, 17″ wheels and sharp steering geometry while premium suspension is via 43mm Showa cartridge-type inverted front forks and single-tube rear shock. 310mm front brake discs are paired with 4-piston radial-mount calipers. Intake and exhaust are tuned for smooth acceleration and pleasing low-rpm sound; maximum power and torque figures are 74kW and 104Nm respectively. The electronic package includes 3 default Rider Modes and 3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Honda’s unique Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is an option.

The NT1100 is available in 3 contemporary colour options: Matte Iridium Gray Metallic, Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black.

The Hornet

Honda is also pleased to confirm that the illustrious Hornet name will return to its line-up in the near future. The Hornet has been renowned for delivering exhilarating engine performance and agility matched to cutting edge street-fighter styling since the model was first introduced in Europe in 1998.

A sneak preview of the concept direction for the new incarnation of the Hornet will be available for visitors to EICMA. Showcased in a special area within the Honda stand, projection mapping is used to full effect in a vivid 3D display of light and sound that both looks back at previous Hornet generations, and forward to what is to come.

Taken in the round, Honda’s new line-up underlines its unwavering commitment to offering even more diversity and value to motorcycling’s broadest, richest product range.

In addition to the new and upgraded models, several new colours for familiar favourites will also be on display at EICMA:

SH125i and SH150i

Two brand-new colours add contemporary sports appeal to the SH125i (Europe’s best selling scooter in 2021) and SH150i. Mat Pearl Cool White and Mat Rock Grey feature exclusive detailing that includes floor stripe with SH logo, red SH logos and silver headlight stripes.

X-ADV

Regarded as the world’s first ‘2 wheeled SUV’, the X-ADV has three new colours for 2022: Mat Ballistic Black Metallic, Mat Iridium Gray Metallic and Harvest Beige.

Forza 125 and Forza 350

Both the 125 and 350 versions of Honda’s sports GT scooter family get new colours for 2022:

The Forza 125 will be available in Pearl Falcon Gray, Mat Black Gray Metallic and Mat Pearl Pacific Blue, and the Forza 350 in Mat Carnelian Red Metallic.

CB650R and CBR650R

The four cylinder middleweight naked CB650R has a new Sword Silver Metallic colour, while both the Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red of the CBR650R feature updated graphic treatment.

CMX500 Rebel and CMX1100 Rebel

Europe’s best selling custom machine in 2021, the CMX500 Rebel has a cool new Pearl Organic Green option for 2022, while its 1100cc sibling will now be available in Pearl Stallion Brown.

GL1800 Gold Wing and GL1800 Gold Wing ‘Tour’

The majestic Gold Wing comes in a contemporary new Mat Jeans Blue Metallic colour for 2022, while the range-topping Gold Wing ‘Tour’ has two new vivid colour options in the shape of Glint Wave Blue Metallic and Pearl Glare White.