Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy reviews the various tourism projects funded by the Government of India in Visakhapatnam today

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER Shri G. Kishan Reddy reviewed the various tourism projects funded by the Government of India in Visakhapatnam today. Addressing the media at the airport, the Minister said, “Due to various factors such as COVID-19 and the cyclones in the past, the development of Vizag as a tourist destination could not take place. We will work in mission mode to realise Vizag’s potential as a tourist destination”

The Union Minister inspected Bavikonda Buddhist Complex on Rushikonda- Bheemli Beach Road. The project is being developed as a part of the Shalihundam- Thotlakonda- Bavikonda- Bojjanakonda- Amravati- Anupu Buddhist circuit and an amount of Rs. 26.17 crore has been released as a part of SWADESH 2.0 Tourism project. The Minister was accompanied by the Tourism Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Avanti Srinivas. Officials from the state government & India tourism also joined.

Visited & reviewed tourism project at Buddhist Complex at Bavikonda in Visakhapatnam today. The project is being implemented under @tourismgoi’s flagship program #SWADESH2.0 Hon Tourism Minister of AP Sri Avanti Srinivas Garu, officials from state & India tourism also joined. pic.twitter.com/Pjy9Ny8Wjo — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 23, 2021

Shri G Kishan Reddy also held a review meeting of Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Cruise Terminal & Cruise Tourism, along with AP Tourism Minister Shri Avanthi Srinivas. The construction of cruise cum Coastal Cargo Terminal at Channel berth area in Outer Harbour of Visakhapatnam is being implemented at a cost of Rs. 77 crores with 50% of the funding being provided by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India through the Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development scheme.

“We will develop the beautiful coastal city of Vizag not just as a world tourist destination but also as a centre of trade & commerce”, Shri G Kishan Reddy said. The Union Minister assured all stakeholders that the Government will revive the industry and support the development of the tourism infrastructure.

Held a review meeting of Vishakapatnam Port Trust, Cruise Terminal & Cruise Touirsm, today along with AP Touirsm Minister Sri Avanthi Srinivas. We will develop the beautiful coastal city of Vizag not just as a world tourist destination but also as a centre of trade & commerce. pic.twitter.com/s9HGbAxl2g — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 23, 2021

Along with the Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Minister, Shri Avanthi Srinivas, Shri G Kishan Reddy was also accompanied by Anakapalli MP Smt. B.V Satyavati, Andhra Pradesh state Tourism Corporation Chairperson & MD, District Collector and other state officials. The Port Chairman & Port officials, Tribal Museum Officials, India Tourism officials, ASI Officials of GoI and state Railway Officials also participated.

