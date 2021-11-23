Alaska Native Uses Mining Earnings To Fulfill Dream of Launching ‘Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu’

Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu today announced the opening of its new training facility in Fulshear, Texas, designed to serve the Cross Creek community. Labyrinth will be the newest Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school in the State of Texas when it opens January 1, 2022, serving both children and adults, who wish to learn the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ). Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu offers a new way for Texans to learn BJJ from world-class instructors, enhance their fitness, and improve their overall lives.

“While we aim to be the best Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school in the country, our end goal is to change the lives of our students by turning them into better human beings who are able to achieve their goals on and off the mat,” says Anthony Curry, founder of Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

“I know from personal experience — born dirt poor in Alaska and living in a broken household — that BJJ can transform lives. It transformed my life and now my life’s mission is to help leverage BJJ to transform the lives of others.”

Curry was born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he grew up with his single mom and two older brothers. After becoming a huge fan of Royce Gracie and Fedor Emelianenko, Curry wanted to train in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu but found there was nowhere to train in Fairbanks at the time. At the age of 18, Curry moved to Iowa, where two years later, he would finally try BJJ. He committed his entire life to the sport — quitting his job and working side-hustles so he could spend more time training and competing at a prolific rate.

He was eventually named head instructor of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at the University of Iowa, teaching a course in the sport and leading the university’s BJJ club. He also earned an instructor position at Citadel BJJ.

Curry had the training and experience — but still lacked the funding to complete his dream of opening up his own BJJ school.

But his breakthrough came in 2017 — when he discovered Ethereum (a type of cryptocurrency) mining — the process of creating a block of transactions to be added to the Ethereum blockchain. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism and mining is its lifeblood. Miners operate computers that are running software — using their time and computation power to process transaction and produce blocks.

Curry found this to be very lucrative. He earned so much from mining the growing cryptocurrency that he was able to quit his other side-hustles and focus solely on the mining and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. By 2021, he took his life savings from mining and used it to build Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Curry sees his journey as a true “rags to riches” story and is happy to be in a position now to help others.

Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu will feature a newly built facility, a Professional Membership Program, a VIP Membership Program, an Executive Membership Program, a Month to Month Unlimited Classes, and 5-Class punch cards.

Members can also choose from optional services such as next-day laundry and private 1-on-1 lessons.

Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is conveniently located in Fulshear, less than an hour’s drive from the heart of downtown Houston. The goal is to provide exceptional Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training to Fulshear and surrounding areas. Curry and his elite coaches will offer the highest quality training and instruction while maintaining a friendly and inviting atmosphere. This includes a state-of-the-art facility suiting all the needs of a modern-day grappler, both the casual type and competitive.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is exploding in popularity worldwide as a martial art focusing on grappling and ground fighting. Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is designed to keep different needs in mind — offering the occasional workout and dedicated weekly classes for those who are more serious. Children can learn self-defense skills and stress coping mechanisms through the exercise and competitive experience that’s provided.

Founding Memberships are currently available for purchase and a one-year membership giveaway is also up for grabs on the studio website at labyrinth.vision.

Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu will be open starting Jan. 1, 2022. For more information on Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, visit labyrinth.vision.

About Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Founded by expert Brazilian Jiu Jitsu coach, competitor, and trainer, Anthony Curry, Labyrinth is Texas’ newest BJJ training facility and school, offering lessons and classes for children and adults of all levels.