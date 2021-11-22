Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tseung Kwan O

Fatal traffic accident in Tseung Kwan O ***************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Tseung Kwan O this afternoon (November 22) in which a 71-year-old woman died.

At about 6pm, a light goods vehicle (LGV) driven by a 46-year-old man was travelling along Po Lam Road North towards Lohas Park. When approaching 20 Po Lam Road North, it reportedly knocked down the 71-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

Sustaining serious head and leg injuries, the woman was rushed to Tseung Kwan O Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 6.49pm.

The 46-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. He is being detained for further enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon East is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 0260.