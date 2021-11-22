Canada – Snow removal delays on St. Andrews Lock and Dam Bridge

Lockport, Manitoba, November 22, 2021 — Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists to expect delays of up to 30 minutes on the bridge at St. Andrews Lock and Dam located on Provincial Trunk Highway 44 for snow removal during the following:

Winter and periods of snowfall

Vehicles are presently restricted to a single lane of alternating traffic due to the current bridge deck replacement project. In the event of a snowfall, this lane will be closed for periods of up to 30 minutes to allow snow-clearing vehicles and equipment to clear the bridge of snow.

Motorists will be stopped at the traffic control lights at either end of the bridge during this work, and the pattern of alternating traffic will resume once the snow clearing is complete. Motorists should consequently expect delays during and after periods of snowfall.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during these periods. Minor delays for pedestrians and cyclists can be expected during snow clearing.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.