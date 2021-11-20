SelecTech Receives Technology Award at SMTA International

SMTA is an international association for electronics engineering and manufacturing professionals.

We are honored to receive the Mexican Technology award and there is no better place to receive it than the SMTA International, said Joe Berkowitz, director of sales at SelecTech. PolyStyle is a superior product that provides a cost-effective option for manufacturers and factories in need of an ESD flooring solution that can be applied with minimal down time and retain superior ESD properties.

Older styles of resinous ESD flooring systems are often inconsistent and often fail ESD audits. PolyStyle uses the most advanced conductive additives to ensure that the finished floor has the most uniform electrical properties throughout the entire floor that are guaranteed for the life of the floor. This gives flooring superior static control properties from the top layer through the bottom.

PolyStyle Factory ESD Floor is used for warehouse, factory, and other sensitive working environments.

SelecTech received the award from Ron Friedman with Mexico EMS. SelecTech was also an exhibitor at SMTA International, which ran from November 2-4. In addition to PolyStyle, SelecTech displayed its StaticStop ESD flooring tiles.

About SelecTech, Inc.:



SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the greenest and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTechs flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N Go residential flooring products. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products, used throughout the world, in some of the most advanced manufacturing enviroments. SelecTech is an active member and contributor to the Electrostatic Discharge Association (ESDA) and Scientific Equipment and Furniture Association (SEFA) and a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com

About SMTA:



SMTA is an international association for electronics engineering and manufacturing professionals. SMTA offers exclusive access to local, regional, domestic and global communities of experts, as well as accumulated research and training materials from thousands of companies dedicated to advancing the electronics industry. SMTA currently is comprised of 55 regional chapters around the world and 29 local vendor exhibitions (worldwide), 10 technical conferences (worldwide), and one large annual meeting. For more information, visit www.smta.org.

