Dr. Kami Hoss on Christmas candy you should avoid if you wear braces

The holidays are just around the corner, and there will be plenty of great food to enjoy. But if you ware braces then it can be hard knowing what sorts of sweets may cause problems with your teeth during these days spent celebrating family or exchanging gifts. So here’s Dr. Kami Hoss with some tips on choosing treats wisely!

Avoid These Holiday Candies:

Caramel

Dr. Kami Hoss knows everybody is familiar with this, but for people who wear braces caramel candies can be very sticky and cause a lot of frustration when they get caught up in your teeth! Caramel isn’t necessarily someone’s friend if you have metal on deck.

Peanuts, Walnuts, Nuts

Dr. Kami Hoss says that eating any nuts can cause damage to the metal brackets and wire because they end up making their way into small spaces and getting stuck there, which could potentially lead to an infection in one form or another.

Candy Canes

Your friends and family may like candy canes, but you might want to close your eyes when everyone is taking candy canes off the Christmas tree. Brackets won’t appreciate you for chewing tough treats like that. In this case, avoiding tough candy meets the definition of toughness.

So what is safe for your braces?

Go For The Fruit

Dr. Kami Hoss suggests falling on fruits like berries, oranges, and grapes. Thankfully those fruits are available all seasons. Just make sure the fruit is cut into small pieces if your chosen fruit is delightful crispy apples.

Chocolate

Dr. Kami Hoss recommends candies that melt in your mouth; you may try Peanut Butter cups and Hershey’s kisses because these chocolate candies are no threat to your braces.

Dr. Kami Hoss is sharing these tips with you so that you get to enjoy a table of goodies and treats as well during these upcoming holidays. Just remember to avoid candies that can quickly get stuck in your braces. Avoid candies that can break the brackets. Knowing which candies to avoid, notes Dr. Kami Hoss, is the key to healthy teeth.

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with The Super Dentists. It is merely publishing a paid press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the person, product, service, or information above.