Canada – Recapture of inmate from Mission Institution

Abbotsford, British Columbia – Correctional Service Canada

On November 10, 2021, Roderick Muchikekwanape was returned to the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum-security unit at Mission Institution since October 29, 2020.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

