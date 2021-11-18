The FinTech Conference: A Game Changer for Financial Sector

The conference shall bring together fintech entrepreneurs of leading firms, academic experts from India and abroad and representatives of regulatory and advisory bodies like Ministry of Finance, NIPFP, NASSCOM, CII, TRAI and students on a single platform to discuss the essential developments, issues, opportunities and challenges ahead. The Chief Guest of the Inaugural Session is Shri Saurabh Mishra, Jt. Secy, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and the Guest of Honour is Mr. Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy. The Chief Guest of the Valedictory Session will be Shri Anil Bhardwaj, Advisor, TRAI, GOI and the Guest of Honour will be Prof. Dr. Sheri Markose of Essex University, United Kingdom.

There will be two Panel Discussions between the Inaugural and Valedictory addresses, the details are given below:

Panel Discussion I themed as Inclusiveness through FinTech will feature the esteemed panelists:



1. Prof. Dr. Madhu Vij, FMS Delhi



2. Prof. A Vinay Kumar, IIM Lucknow



3. Ms. Santosh Agarwal, Director, Policybazaar.com



4. Mr. Rishikesh Patankar, COO, CSC Academy



5. Mr. Sougata Basu, Founder CashRich



6. Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co-Founder, Sqrrl FinTech



7. Mr. Karun Thareja, CMPO, Faircent.com



8. Mr. Santosh Nair, Sr. VP, Mashreq Bank



9. Ms. Radhika Pandey, Senior Fellow, NIPFP



Panel Discussion II themed as Regulatory Environment for FinTech, include the distinguished panelists:



1. Mr. Ashish Aggarwal, VP, NASSCOM



2. Ms. Anuradha Salwan Kapoor, Director, CII



3. Ms. Richa Mukherjee, Director, PayU



4. Prof. Dr. Prabina Rajib, IIT Kharagpur



5. Prof. Dr. Amitabh Gupta, Delhi University



6. Prof. Dr. Anshul Verma, SPJIMR



7. Mr. Pramod Gupta, CFO, ARCIL



8. Mr. Utkarsh Saxena, Sr V.P RBL Bank



9. Mr. Deepak Mehta, Head, UTI Asset Management

Speaking on the occasion, Dean, School of Management, GD Goenka University, Prof. Dr. Alok Pandey stated that , The FinTech conference would be of interest to all aspiring entrepreneurs especially in financial services and management students and employees of financial services firms.

The event will go live at 10 am on the Facebook page of GD Goenka University on Nov 18th. All are welcome.

ABOUT GD Goenka University



The GD Goenka Education City is spread across 60 acres with the ancient and picturesque Aravalli hills as a backdrop. The high-tech Millennium City, Gurgaon and the National Capital Region are just a stones throw away. GD Goenka University is guided by the philosophy that new thinking in the areas of teaching, learning, research and training are pivotal to making students tomorrows leaders and giving them a world view. The knowledge and proficiency of the students make them assets to any domain in todays world. Over the years GD Goenka University has established itself as one of the centres of academic excellence in the field of management education.

GD Goenka University has joined the ranks of elite universities in India. The University has accorded an overall Gold rating and Diamond rating in five of the seven key areas including Teaching and Learning, Employability, and Facilities in the highly prestigious QS I-GAUGE College and University Assessment 2019.

ABOUT SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, GD GOENKA UNIVERSITY



The School of Management (SoM) in G D Goenka University (GDGU) offers high quality education in diverse areas of management at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels with an objective to develop innovative, principled, and insightful business leaders and entrepreneurs with a global perspective. The school differentiates itself from other Business Schools by providing its students with a culture of innovation, creativity, strategic thinking, problem solving ability and team spirit. The school comprises a highly qualified and internationally trained group of academicians and professionals who adopt the best of the contemporary curriculum and pedagogy in view of the dynamic changes in economy and industry needs. SoM is connected with several top business schools of the world through MoUs.Most recently, the School of Management has been ranked among the best emerging business and management institutes according to Times B School Survey 2021.

For enquiries on post event coverage please contact:



Ms. Ayushi Bhandari / Mr. Sayantan Bagh



Email IDs:



aayushibhandari111 ( @ ) gmail dot com /sayantaanbagh95 ( @ ) gmail dot com



Mobile Nos.



9599692859/9038626757

