Doug Dvorak to Deliver Sales Training to Caldwell Manufacturing

For more than 130 years, Caldwell has produced quality fenestration hardware for window and door manufacturers around the world. Its products are everywhere from homes to schools, office buildings to hotels, even the United Nations Secretariat Building and the Empire State Building in NYC.

Dvorak is a world-renowned sales coach who has delivered workshops to over a million people in more than 100 countries. He will be working with Caldwell Manufacturing to help its sales team with his proven approach to successful selling.

Dvorak’s workshops engage individuals and improve performance by giving them techniques and tools they can use immediately. He also discusses leadership strategies that help leaders achieve authority by better understanding and implementing core concepts of what he calls servant leadership strategies. These include Empathy, Listening, Foresight and Awareness.

In his training, Dvorak covers how to help teams work together so they can have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity. He believes this results in improved overall morale, increased productivity and reduced overall turnover.

About Doug Dvorak: Doug Dvorak is a master certified sales trainer and motivational keynote speaker who is one of the most well-traveled working today. Dvorak is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and a graduate of Flagler College in Florida. He is also a member of several prestigious speaker organizations.

