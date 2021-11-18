Revo Named Official Sunglass Sponsor Of the 2021-22 World Pro Ski Tour

Revo, the global leader in high-quality performance sunglasses, announces today they have been named Official Sunglass Sponsor for the upcoming 2021-22 season of World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) of professional ski races. Revo goggles have been a longtime favorite of skiers and other winter sports enthusiasts for their precision engineering, comfort, and contemporary styling.

“As an avid skier who grew up watching the World Pro Ski Tour, partnering with such a cool and prestigious event is really fun for me personally,” said Revo CEO, Cliff Robinson. “To be able to help sponsor the WPST brings it all full circle. It’s a dream come true.”

The WPST is viewed in more than 100 million homes and can be seen in primetime on CBS Sports Network, live on Flolive.tv and via the award-winning docuseries, Life In Between Gates. The tour will open the 2021-22 season in December featuring top skiers racing side-by-side in a single-elimination bracket format at top ski areas around the United States.

“Revo is a clear fit as an eyewear partner for the World Pro Ski Tour,” says Jon Franklin, CEO of the WPST. “They are involved in the DNA of ski racing, from historic partnerships with Olympic medalists and Pro Tour athletes Phil and Steve Mahre to their current involvement with Bode Miller, the most decorated male skier in American history.”

Regular tour participants include two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ted Ligety, World Championships silver medalist, Phil Brown and two-time WPST Overall Champion, Rob Cone. Expected on the women’s side are U.S. Ski Team alumni and 2-time Olympians Laurenne Ross and Alice McKennis Duran and Canadian Olympic slalom skier, Anna Goodman.

The full tour schedule – including the 2022 World Pro Ski Tour World Championships from Taos, New Mexico – will be announced soon.

To learn more about this winter’s World Pro Ski Tour, visit:

https://worldproskitour.com

To learn more about Revo’s growing collection of sunglasses and ski goggles, visit:

https://revo.com/

About the World Pro Ski Tour:

The World Pro Ski Tour, presented by Rocket Mortgage, is a nationwide tour of events where professional skiers race side-by-side in a single-elimination, bracket format. Prize money and an overall World Pro Tour title attract Olympians, World Cup athletes, and professional skiers from around the globe. On-site spectators and TV viewers can watch all stops on the Tour in an exciting and easy-to-understand format where the first racer to the finish is the winner. The WPST is viewed in more than 100 million homes and can be seen in primetime on CBS Sports Network, live on Flolive.tv and via the award-winning docuseries, Life In Between Gates. More information on the World Pro Ski Tour and all its partners can be found at http://worldproskitour.com

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.