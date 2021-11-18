Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA) Appoints First Black Female President, Roben Allong

The Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA), a global community of qualitative research professionals, is proud to announce its 2021-2022 Board of Directors President, Roben Allong. Renowned for her professional research background and unparalleled eye for innovative strategies, Roben Allong is the first woman of color to serve as President of QRCA since its founding in 1982. Joining the QRCA in 2007, Allong served as Vice President,Treasurer and Secretary on the Board of Directors. She is also Chair of the NY-NJ Metropolitan Area Chapter, and Board Liaison to the Inclusive Culture Committee, QRCA’s DEI initiative, among other roles. Allong is the CEO and Founder of Lightbeam Communications, a market research and strategy boutique firm based in New York.

She is the first woman of color to serve in this role in QRCA’s thirty-eight year history and will be the QRCA’s second Black President. J. Robert Harris, Founder & CEO of JRH Marketing Services and Co-Founder of QRCA, served as the organization’s president from 1987 to 1989.

For decades, the vision of the QRCA is to elevate the respect for and belief in the power of qualitative research by driving thought leadership, best practices, cutting edge education and fostering an open and idea-sharing community. As a driving innovative force and a champion of cultivating lasting change within the industry, the QRCA will be leaning on the unmatched leadership of Roben Allong amid the current societal climate. Roben’s cutting-edge approach looks at consumer attitudes and behaviors through a series of cultural codes and typologies for deeper insights especially into micro-cultures.

Former QRCA President Lynn Greenberg of Lynn Greenberg Associates says of Allong: “Roben’s outstanding leadership skills will strengthen QRCA’s qualitative research leadership role in the marketing research world with its ‘all-things qualitative’ focus. She is a proven innovator, visionary, strategist, and motivator. Upon joining QRCA, her unique program ideas with stellar implementations revitalized the NY Chapter in the early 2000s. QRCA’s global membership has benefited from her foresight championing programs for our growing inclusive community representing all aspects of qualitative research without compromising our unique camaraderie”.

As a market research professional, she is well respected as a thought-leader for all things qualitative. She has presented as many of the nation’s leading universities and research conferences as well as written several editor’s choice articles for two years running about culture and BIPOC research Roben’s cultural insights and expertise help brands make informed and grounded business decisions that lead to sustainable and growth and profitability.

“I am honored to be taking on the role of QRCA Board President for 2021-2022. I am committed to re-igniting the qualitative flame around the globe and to making QRCA and the industry more inclusive so that it reflects what is happening in the real world. While there have been and continue to be upheavals that are impacting consumers and brands, QRCA’s dedication to giving a voice to all consumers as well as connecting, educating, and advancing the profession remains our top priority.”

In addition to Allong, the 2021-2022 Board of Directors includes Farnaz Badie of The Thought Bubble, Susan Fader of FaderFocus, Corette Haf of Corporate Research Consultancy, Pam Goldfarb Liss of LitBrains – Igniting Ideas!, Cynthia Harris of 8:28 Consulting, Michael Mermelstein of G2 & Associates, Joel Reish of Cox Automotive Inc., and Anya Zadrozny of AnyaZMedia.

About Roben Allong

Roben Allong is a New York-based detailed researcher, engaging focus group moderator, and innovative strategy expert, author, and Founder of Lightbeam, a micro cultural insights and strategy firm. Launched in 2013, Lightbeam has since emerged as a trusted resource and pop culture curator for companies in numerous verticals and product categories, including automotive, liquor, packaged goods, beauty, personal care, food and beverage, insurance, retail, energy, transportation, and healthcare. Roben’s proprietary transformative approach has helped various Fortune 500 companies better understand culture and its growing impact on consumers and their bottomline. An Alum of Cornell University, Roben’s seasoned expertise has brought her to where she is now as President of the Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA). Follow her cultural musings on Instagram and Twitter.