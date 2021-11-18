Local Business Owner Christine Hopkins Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Christine Hopkins, ASCI Federal Services LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Hopkins, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Hopkins. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Christine Hopkins is the CEO and the Co-Owner of the ASCI family of companies, including both ASCI Federal Services LLC and Advanced Supply Chain International LLC, which provide supply chain and asset management consulting and services to government and commercial customers. She joined ASCI in 2013 and within six years was appointed into the role of President, moving into the role of President & CEO six months later. In 2021, Hopkins became the majority owner of the ASCI family of companies and is working towards obtaining Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certifications.

Hopkins joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Build Back America Act will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses have a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Hopkins as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

To learn more learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com.

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

About ASCI Federal Services LLC

ASCI Federal Services LLC is part of the ASCI Family of Companies, which has been providing supply chain and asset management support for over 20 years. ASCI Federal Services LLC supports federal, state, and local government entities. We are a majority woman-owned company and are currently working on Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification.