SEO National Assumes the Lead in SEO Efforts for Virtual Event Platform Provider

SEO National’s success helping companies across Utah’s Wasatch Front has established the company as a force in the industry. Their focus on building long-standing relationships with every client has made them a customer favorite and brought them 100% referral-based business. They are pleased to welcome Social27 to the SEO National family and anticipate success in helping the company expand their online community.

Social27 was founded in 2007 to provide an interactive online event platform for corporations, which significantly reduces the cost of hosting large conferences and seminars. The company began as a 3-person start-up but has grown to a large business employing over 175 individuals in the Redmond, WA area. Their unique platform allows for event experience customization, meaningful interaction between all participants, and lead generation opportunities for businesses.

“The platform that Social27 offers extends way beyond the Zoom or Teams apps that many of us have used for business meetings and social events in the past year,” remarked SEO President Damon Burton. “They help facilitate distance collaboration and learning, virtually connecting individuals all over the world, which could change the way businesses operate. We believe that search engine optimization will grow their customer base as companies discover them online.”

Over the past 14 years, SEO National has honed their solution to the challenges business-owners face when trying to establish and grow their companies online – that of increasing organic traffic to their websites. While many industry experts rely on pay-per-click or other types of advertising campaigns to yield rapid results, SEO prefers a steady path to success through website optimization.

“There are a lot of people online that will promise to make your website show in the top search results on Google or Yahoo or any other search engine,” said Burton “and they may be able to deliver, for a time. However, when the paid ads stop, so do the results unless you focus your SEO on building the company and the site’s reputation with the search engines.”

To learn about SEO National and what they do to assist companies like Social27 to expand their company online without paying for advertising, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285) or go to www.SEOnational.com.

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.