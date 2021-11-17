Digital Air Strike Celebrates Nine Years as Approved General Motors’ Reputation Management Partner

Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement technology company, has been approved for the ninth year by General Motors as a certified Reputation Management partner in the Standards for Excellence program and was the first turnkey partner approved for iMR funds for Reputation Management and Social Media solutions over 10 years ago. Digital Air Strike is also a certified Chat and Lead Response partner for GM dealers. Digital Air Strike is the longest-running partner in General Motors’ Reputation Management Standards for Excellence (SFE) Program that is designed to encourage their dealerships to work with top vendor partners that have a proven track record of providing value to their dealerships and consumers.

In the 2022 program, Digital Air Strike is offering new GM reputation management, social media, recruiting, and lead response add-on packages that include technology and solutions that address challenges dealers from across the industry face, including inventory shortages and staffing concerns. The 46 new and exclusive features include:

Five recruiting and staffing solutions on social media

Four top sites to merchandise dealer inventory, including Google and YouTube

2,000+ free views on Google without paying PPC (pay per click)

12 new features to optimize dealers’ Google business listings

11 review sites monitored and managed

100% responses to all positive and negative reviews

More social posts on more sites, from Facebook to Twitter

Strategic goal setting, support, and training from the award-winning Digital Air Strike team

Qualifying dealers are also eligible for co-op reimbursement for these services under the GM iMR (In-Market Retail) Turnkey Program. GM reimburses dealerships for a portion of eligible local advertising and marketing costs incurred from approved vendors. Digital Air Strike was the first social media partner approved as a GM iMR Turnkey vendor.

“We are excited that General Motors continues to recognize the importance of our online reputation management, chat, and lead response solutions that thousands of dealers nationwide already use to improve customer satisfaction,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. “We love working with our GM dealers and are delighted to provide 46 new and exclusive features for GM SFE 2022. Our team looks forward to helping many more dealers manage their online reputation and consumer engagement.”

Digital Air Strike recently won a record six awards in the 17th annual Dealers’ Choice Awards program, where auto dealers select their favorite partners. Digital Air Strike was recognized for its technology and services in reputation management, new vehicle leads, social media management, digital marketing, mobile media, and video messaging.

GM dealers who partner with Digital Air Strike achieve great results from the company’s innovative social media, reputation management and consumer engagement solutions:

“In the last 30 days, our website visits have more than doubled from Facebook thanks to Digital Air Strike,” said Bill Demarest, marketing manager, DeLillo Chevrolet.

“With Digital Air Strike as our social media and reputation partner, we are getting more leads from our Google listing and Facebook,” said Gary LaDue, marketing director, Modern Automotive Group.

“Our reputation is now even better. We would recommend Digital Air Strike to any business!” said Mandy Sullivan, internet director, Beckley Buick GMC Auto Mall.

Digital Air Strike also offers unique benefits to its clients from exclusive access to House of Blues’ Foundation Rooms across the country to incredible, once-in-a-lifetime networking opportunities with the world’s top entrepreneurs. Dealers who’ve participated in these events rave about the experience. “The trip was beyond a dream come true but what we got to take away from a business standpoint was even more impactful,” says Nick Price, Price Simms Family Dealerships.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response, and consumer engagement technology company helping over 7,700 businesses increase consumer response and conversions leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology that generates measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging, and consumer engagement platforms to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information on the company is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.