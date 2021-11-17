Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Ma On Shan (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Ma On Shan (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (November 17) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Ma On Shan.

Wong Kwong-ming, aged 64, went missing after he was last seen on On Chun Street yesterday morning (November 16). His family made a report to Police on the same day.

He is about 1.7 metres tall, 75 kilograms in weight and of fat build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a red plastic bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1173 or 6099 3830 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.