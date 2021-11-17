Father Christmas Cup is pleased to announce that the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation in association with Atlanta United FC has ONCE AGAIN agreed to become the lead shirt sponsor for this years Cup to be held at Atlanta Silverbacks Park on Saturday, Dec 17!

THIS MEANS ->



1) ATL UTD Logo will be once again featured prominently on the team jerseys & commemorative tees (available for purchase)



2) ATL UTD will have a team competing in the Cup (fun for the spectators AND the participants in the Cup).



3) ATL UTD Raffle Prizes include:



**Kids: Swag pack w/ official ATL UTD kit



**Adult: Family Pack for four (4) to a 2017 ATL UTD match in the inaugural 2017 season, along with some cool team swag!

https://atlantasoccer.news/event-alert-atlanta-united-fc-signed-on-as-lead-sponsors-for-the-father-christmas-cup/

###