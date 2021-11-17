Author Cheryl R. Lane Releases New Romantic Historical Novel

Baldwin and Bronwyn find themselves on the same plantation, Greenway Court, home of Lord Thomas Fairfax and his nephew, Thomas “Bryan” Martin. They are both indentured servants, Bronwyn as the housekeeper and Baldwin as a tobacco field worker. Events leading to the Revolutionary War bring George Washington to the plantation to visit his old friends and he is first introduced to Baldwin and Bronwyn.
When the war begins, Baldwin must choose which side to fight on, the British, his original homeland, or the Patriots, those fellow countrymen of his new homeland. He is forced to fight for one side but circumstances change after he is captured as a prisoner of war.
Meanwhile Bronwyn must keep a secret while continuing to tend the house and entertain visitors from both sides of the war at the plantation. Once that secret is revealed, she is banned from the plantation and wonders if Baldwin will ever find her again.
A Revolutionary Engagement is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Information:
A Revolutionary Engagement
The Wellington Patriot Series, Book 2
By Cheryl R. Lane
Published: October 2021
ISBN: 979-8512431580
ASIN: B09B6MZWDK
Pages: 349
Genre: Historical Romance, Historical Fiction
