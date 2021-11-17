Doctor Neda Mehrabani Offers Acupuncture and Chiropractic Services in Glendale and Tarzana, California

Doctor Neda Merhabani is glad to announce the new openings of new offices in Tarzana and Glendale, California. The leading Glendale acupuncture doctor, offers both acupuncture and chiropractic services for the residents of the entire LA county. Now you can visit doctor Nedas Glendale and Tarzana acupuncture clinics.

What conditions does Dr. Neda treats in these locations?

In both Glendale and Tarzana locations, Dr. Neda treats depression and anxiety, to chronic illnesses like asthma and diabetes, and more. She specializes in a range of treatment options for all different diseases. She also offers Acupuncture facelifts, balancing your energy, foot waxing, massage therapy, sports, and accidents injuries treatments. In summary, you will get all kinds of pain management services in one place through her treatment options in these two locations.

How can I contact Dr. Neda?

If you are looking for a top acupuncturist in Glendale, CA, contact Dr. Neda Mehrabani. She has treated thousands of patients over the years and will help you with your health issues. Dr. Neda now offers her services in two new beautiful offices serving patients from all over Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and even Ventura county. Dr. Neda is among the very few doctors that accept almost every kind of insurance.

Contact Dr. Neda:

Website: https://doctorneda.com/

Tel: (818) 210-4449

Press Releases Submitted By Medical Optimizer