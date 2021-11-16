Skin Grip’s New Underlayer for Diabetic Sensors Reduces Skin Sensitivity

Skin Grip, manufacturer of adhesive patches and tapes for medical devices used by people with diabetes, has created a new product called Underlayer. Underlayer is designed to reduce the amount of skin irritation experienced by users of medical devices, especially users with a sensitivity to the adhesives that come standard on those devices.

This product is a supplement to their line of hypoallergenic patches and tape used to secure diabetic sensors to the body. Reducing discomfort for people with diabetes is a major goal of the company. According to company president Isaac Parkinson, “We’ve always focused on making life a little easier for individuals living with type 1 diabetes. The underlayer is another product that will allow diabetics to stress less about their sensors and spend more time doing the things they love.” While other products have featured hypoallergenic material as a secondary feature, this is one of the company’s first products explicitly designed to reduce skin irritation.

The Underlayer works by creating a barrier between the user’s skin and their medical device (currently available for the Dexcom G6, Freestyle Libre, and Omnipod sensors). The Underlayer, which is designed to fit the medical device of the user, adheres to the device’s adhesive surface. As a result, it creates a thin layer of non-adhesive material between the skin and the device. After the device is applied to the body, users then use a hypoallergenic adhesive patch on top of the sensor to keep it fully secured. The product is reusable and may be used with each new sensor application.

“We want people with diabetes to play hard and live stress-free. Preventing skin reactions is just one more way to accomplish that,” says Parkinson. The company has previously created overlay patches for Dexcom G6, Freestyle Libre, Omnipod, and Eversense devices. These patches are used to extend the lifespan of diabetic sensors, saving more than $15 million in costs for Skin Grip users. In addition to cost savings, Skin Grip patches keep users from losing track of their blood sugar, a potentially dangerous situation for diabetics.

The Underlayer is now available alongside Skin Grip’s line of other adhesive patches and their new customizable, cost-effective tape roll. Skin Grip expects a positive response from its more than 40,000 customers with Type I diabetes. To learn more about Skin Grip’s products, visit www.SkinGrip.com and see the ways Skin Grip is helping people with diabetes live fearlessly.

About Skin Grip

Skin Grip makes strong adhesive tapes to keep monitors secured to the skin so that diabetics can participate in their favorite activities with peace of mind. They offer patches for all types of glucose monitors and insulin pumps.