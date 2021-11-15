Hong Kong – Hong Kong Heritage Museum to feature experimental art pioneer Danny Yung’s 50 years of creations (with photos)

Hong Kong Heritage Museum to feature experimental art pioneer Danny Yung’s 50 years of creations (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​”X-Xperimenting Exhibition – Danny Yung 50 Year Creations” will be held from November 17 at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum (HKHM). Featuring cross-media works of art created by artist Danny Yung over the decades, the exhibition charts the diversified artistic journey of a forerunner of experimental art.

The opening ceremony was held today (November 15). Officiating guests included the Assistant Director (Heritage and Museums) of Leisure and Cultural Services, Ms Eve Tam; Danny Yung and his friends Mr Lau Chin-shek, Ms Anna Wu and Mr Tsang Tak-sing; and the Acting Museum Director of the HKHM, Dr Raymond Tang.

Yung is a trailblazer in the advocacy of international cultural exchange and development. Since the 1970s, he has been keen on cross-media art creations, including film, comics, installations, video, theatre and conceptual art. In 1982, he co-founded Zuni Icosahedron, an experimental art organisation in Hong Kong, and he now serves as Zuni’s Co-Artistic Director. Yung has made use of various platforms for exchanges and experimental art creations on and off the stage. For the past 50 years, he has invited artists of various media, regions and cultural backgrounds to explore the endless possibilities of cross-media creations and exchanges.

This exhibition reconstructs and reimagines some of Yung’s classic works of art. It introduces his visions and contributions in various areas, including cross-media and experimental art, visual and performing arts, art criticism, cultural exchanges, and the preservation and development of traditional craftsmanship over the years.

Highlight exhibits include “Tian Tian Xiang Shang”, conceptual comics that Yung started creating in the 1970s, and the “Tian Tian” figurines designed by people from different backgrounds whom Yung invited as part of his collaborative project. Also featured is “GATEWAY – Flower Plaque Secret Garden”, a large-scale flower plaque bamboo installation that combines traditional bamboo scaffolding and flower plaque crafting techniques of Hong Kong.

The exhibition is jointly presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) and Zuni, and is jointly organised by the HKHM and Zuni. Designer Freeman Lau, Zuni’s Co-Artistic Director cum Executive Director Mathias Woo and Zuni’s International Exchange Director, Wong Yue-wai, served as the guest curators of the exhibition. The exhibition will run from November 17 until March 14 next year at the HKHM (1 Man Lam Road, Sha Tin). For details of the exhibition and admission arrangements, please visit

www.heritagemuseum.gov.hk/en_US/web/hm/exhibitions/data/exid270.html, or call 2180 8188 for enquiries.

All persons are required to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile application to scan the venue QR code before they are allowed to enter offices and venues under the LCSD, except for exempted persons who are aged below 12 or aged 65 or above and those with disabilities that render use of the app difficult. Exemptions will also be granted to individual persons depending on the actual circumstances. All exempted persons are required to complete a record form to register their personal particulars and the date and time of their visit. As it will take time to verify personal particulars of exempted persons under the new arrangement, their waiting time for using public services or entering the relevant venues may be lengthened. The LCSD suggests that members of the public arrive early, and appeals for their understanding. The department also encourages the exempted persons to use the app as far as possible to save time.