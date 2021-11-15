Canada – Government of Canada to announce support for local technology company

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) will make an announcement regarding support for a local technology company.

St. John’s, NL · November 12, 2021 · Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) will make an announcement regarding support for a local technology company.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Conference Room A

Emera Innovation Exchange

100 Signal Hill Road

St. John’s, NL

Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the building. Please provide your licence plate number to the Emera Innovation Exchange representative inside the main door. ACOA and Emera Innovation Exchange representatives will be positioned to greet you. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/covid-19/symptoms/, practise good hand washing, maintain good hygiene practices, as well as physical distancing.

