Canada – Escape from Saskatchewan Penitentiary – Minimum-security unit

On November 13, 2021, at approximately 10:00 pm, following an evening count in the minimum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, staff members discovered that offender Duran Laplante was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert RCMP detachment and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Duran Laplante is 25 years old, measures 168 cm (5′ 6″) in height and weighs 86 kg (190 lbs.) He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He has a teardrop tattoo beside his left eye, an owl tattoo on his front upper torso/neck, wolf tattoo on his left hand, and a flower tattoo on his right hand.

He is currently serving a sentence of 3 years and 3 months for manslaughter.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of offender Duran Laplante is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

