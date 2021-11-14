Canada – Minister Ng concludes successful meetings with international WTO partners in Geneva

The rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, and international collaboration on trade and health issues continue to be essential to achieving a strong, sustainable and inclusive global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

November 12, 2021 – Ottawa, Canada – Global Affairs Canada

The rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, and international collaboration on trade and health issues continue to be essential to achieving a strong, sustainable and inclusive global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, concluded a successful visit to Geneva, Switzerland, where she met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, as well as Ottawa Group members’ permanent representatives to the WTO and other key WTO international partners to discuss their shared priorities in preparation for the upcoming 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12).

During her visit from November 10 to 12, Minister Ng underlined the importance of reaching concrete outcomes on key initiatives at MC12 on the WTO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including an ambitious action plan to address pandemic preparedness and resilience. She thanked partners for the significant efforts that have gone into the development of the Declaration on Trade and Health: COVID-19 and Beyond, which is now supported by 56 WTO members. In addition to hosting a meeting of representatives from Ottawa Group member nations, over the three days of her visit, the minister met with:

Brajendra Navnit, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the World Trade Organization

Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of South Africa to the World Trade Organization

David Bisbee, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the

World Trade Organization

João Aguiar Machado, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the European Union to the World Trade Organization

Santiago Wills, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Colombia to the World Trade Organization and Chair of the Fisheries Subsidies Negotiations

Alan Ganoo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius

Minister Ng emphasized the importance of ensuring that MC12 is as successful as possible, with meaningful progress on key issues such as fisheries subsidies, the domestic regulation of services, and a commitment to advancing progress on negotiations relating to the agriculture sector. The minister highlighted the importance of restoring a fully functioning WTO dispute settlement system and advancing progress on trade and the environment, and trade and gender, to create a recovery that delivers for all.

While in Geneva, Minister Ng also participated in the November 11 Remembrance Day ceremony at Canada’s permanent mission in Geneva and delivered remarks on behalf of the Government of Canada in honour of all who have given their lives in military service, and who continue to serve Canada.

“Now more than ever, Canadians and citizens around the world depend on open, transparent and rules-based trade to provide reliable access to essential goods and services and to support businesses as they plan for future growth and create jobs. It is important that Canada continue to engage with our WTO partners on developing meaningful outcomes for MC12 that meet Canada’s interests and support the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

– Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Alice Hansen

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

613-612-0482

Alice.Hansen@international.gc.ca