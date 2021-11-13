Hong Kong – Regional flag day today

Regional flag day today ***********************



Three charities have been issued Public Subscription Permits to hold flag sales from 7am to 12.30pm today (November 13). They are, on Hong Kong Island, the Royal British Legion (Hong Kong & China Branch); in Kowloon, Regeneration Society Limited; and in the New Territories, the Urban Peacemaker Evangelistic Fellowship Limited, a spokesman for the Social Welfare Department (SWD) said.



Arrangements have been made with the charities to help people distinguish between the three flag-selling activities.



Information on the three flag-selling organisations on November 13 is as follows:



Region Name of organisation Colour of collection bag Colour of flag Hong Kong Island The Royal British Legion (Hong Kong & China Branch) White Red Kowloon Regeneration Society Limited Blue Sky Blue New Territories The Urban Peacemaker Evangelistic Fellowship Limited Orange Beige



Details of the charitable fund-raising activities, including any updated information, covered by the issued Public Subscription Permits have been published on the GovHK website (www.gov.hk/en/theme/fundraising/search). Permits for flag days containing information on contact methods of the flag-selling organisations and the approved flag-selling activities have also been uploaded to the SWD’s website (www.swd.gov.hk/en/index/site_pubsvc/page_controlofc/sub_flagdays) for reference. For enquiries, please call the SWD’s hotline at 2343 2255, or the designated hotline of the 1823 Call Centre at 3142 2678.



In the case of suspected fraudulent flag day activities, people should not make any donation and should immediately report the matter to the Police, the spokesman added.

