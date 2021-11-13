Hong Kong – Hong Kong, China participates actively in APEC 2021 Economic Leaders’ Week (with photos)

Hong Kong, China participates actively in APEC 2021 Economic Leaders’ Week (with photos) ****************************************************************************************



Hong Kong, China has actively participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2021 Economic Leaders’ Week, pledging support for international cooperation in fighting against the pandemic and championing free trade as a solution for the post-pandemic global economy recovery.



The APEC Economic Leaders’ week is the annual event of APEC, concluded by the Economic Leaders’ Meeting to advance various trade and investment initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region and to give political support at the highest level to the APEC process.



APEC 2021 is hosted by New Zealand under the theme of “Join, Work, Grow. Together.” Of the various activities held during the APEC 2021 Leaders’ Week conducted via video-conferencing, the Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, participated in the Economic Leaders’ Meeting tonight (November 12) and the APEC Business Advisory Council Dialogue last night (November 11), while the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Edward Yau, attended the two-day APEC Ministerial Meeting on November 8 and 9.



Speaking at the Economic Leaders’ Meeting tonight, Mrs Lam stressed Hong Kong, China’s determination to join all APEC member economies to navigate through the pandemic, and the importance to guard against resurgence of the pandemic which would set back some of the progress made in the road to recovery. She noted that Hong Kong, China has donated 7.5 million doses of COVID vaccine to the World Health Organization’s COVAX to help vulnerable countries fight the pandemic.



Mrs Lam gave an account of Hong Kong, China’s reassuring economic outlook. She said, “Being one of the world’s freest economies, sixth largest trading entity and third largest destination of foreign direct investment, we are benefiting from the revitalised manufacturing activities and resumption of demands around the world as shown by our 14.2 per cent year-on-year growth in goods export in the third quarter of this year. Our economy has grown by 7.0 per cent year-on-year in the first nine months and we are expecting 6.4 per cent for the whole year.”



Mrs Lam said that efforts in achieving a full-fledged economic recovery must go hand in hand with unimpeded progress towards sustainable development goals. Having overcome severe political challenges with staunch support of the Central People’s Government, Hong Kong, China has formulated an array of initiatives to support the achievement of sustainable development goals. She introduced some of the key measures, including the recently announced Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan 2050, the development of Hong Kong, China into a green finance hub, the development of a complete innovation and technology ecosystem in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and more.



In conclusion, Mrs Lam reaffirmed Hong Kong, China’s unequivocal support for multilateralism and international cooperation in overcoming the global crisis and delivering an inclusive and sustainable recovery. As a champion of free trade, Hong Kong, China steadfastly stands by the rules-based multilateral trading system and will collaborate constructively with other World Trade Organization members for a meaningful outcome at the 12th Ministerial Conference.



At the end of the meeting, Mrs Lam and Leaders of other APEC member economies endorsed the Aotearoa Plan of Action to implement the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040. The APEC 2021 Economic Leaders’ Declaration that represents APEC’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in fighting against the pandemic and pursuing an inclusive and sustainable recovery was issued.

