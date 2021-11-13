Consumer Price Index Numbers on base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of October 2021

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of October 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected fromselected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of October 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.6% villages and 98.2% urbanMarkets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 88.4% for rural and 91.8% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e.October 2021over October 2020),based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Oct. 2021 (Prov.) Sep. 2021 (Final) Oct. 2020 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 4.07 5.04 4.48 4.13 4.57 4.35 7.75 7.33 7.61 CFPI 0.31 1.72 0.85 0.69 0.67 0.68 11.12 10.86 11.00

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes(%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI:October,2021 over September,2021

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Oct.21 Sep.21 Oct.21 Sep.21 Oct.21 Sep.21 CPI (General) 166.3 164.0 1.40 164.6 162.3 1.42 165.5 163.2 1.41 CFPI 164.4 160.7 2.30 171.3 166.4 2.94 166.9 162.7 2.58

Note: Figures of October 2021 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 13thDecember 2021 (Monday) for November 2021.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September(Final) and October 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for September(Final) and October 2021 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for October 2021 (Provisional)

AnnexI

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Sep. 21 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Weights Sep. 21 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Weights Sep. 21 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 145.4 146.1 6.59 149.3 150.1 9.67 146.6 147.4 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 202.1 202.6 2.73 207.4 208.4 3.61 204.0 204.6 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 172.0 170.1 0.36 174.1 173.0 0.43 172.8 171.2 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 158.0 158.4 5.33 159.1 159.2 6.61 158.4 158.7 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 195.5 198.7 2.81 175.0 176.5 3.56 188.0 190.5 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 152.7 152.6 2.90 161.2 159.2 2.89 156.7 155.7 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 151.4 170.4 4.41 183.5 214.3 6.04 162.3 185.3 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 163.9 165.3 1.73 164.5 165.3 2.38 164.1 165.3 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 119.3 121.6 0.97 120.4 122.5 1.36 119.7 121.9 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 170.1 170.6 1.79 166.2 166.7 2.50 168.8 169.3 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 168.3 168.8 1.13 154.8 155.4 1.26 162.7 163.2 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 172.8 173.6 5.54 175.1 175.9 5.55 173.9 174.7 1 Food and beverages 54.18 162.1 165.5 36.29 167.3 171.5 45.86 164.0 167.7 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 190.5 191.1 1.36 196.5 197.0 2.38 192.1 192.7 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 167.7 168.9 4.72 159.8 160.8 5.58 164.6 165.7 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 163.6 164.8 0.85 143.6 144.4 0.95 155.3 156.3 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 167.1 168.3 5.57 157.4 158.3 6.53 163.3 164.3 4 Housing – – – 21.67 162.1 163.6 10.07 162.1 163.6 5 Fuel and light 7.94 163.7 165.5 5.58 160.8 162.1 6.84 162.6 164.2 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 161.3 162.0 3.87 153.3 154.4 3.80 157.5 158.4 6.1.02 Health 6.83 171.9 172.5 4.81 162.8 163.5 5.89 168.4 169.1 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 157.8 159.5 9.73 150.5 152.2 8.59 154.0 155.7 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 162.7 163.2 2.04 153.9 155.1 1.68 157.7 158.6 6.1.05 Education 3.46 168.5 169.0 5.62 160.3 160.3 4.46 163.7 163.9 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 160.2 161.1 3.47 159.6 160.3 3.89 160.0 160.8 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 163.8 164.7 29.53 156.0 157.0 28.32 160.0 161.0 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 164.0 166.3 100.00 162.3 164.6 100.00 163.2 165.5 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 160.7 164.4 29.62 166.4 171.3 39.06 162.7 166.9

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-yearinflation rates (%) for October 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Oct. 20 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) Oct. 20 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) Oct. 20 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 145.4 146.1 0.48 149.7 150.1 0.27 146.8 147.4 0.41 1.1.02 Meat and fish 188.6 202.6 7.42 195.5 208.4 6.60 191.0 204.6 7.12 1.1.03 Egg 171.6 170.1 -0.87 176.9 173.0 -2.20 173.6 171.2 -1.38 1.1.04 Milk and products 153.8 158.4 2.99 153.9 159.2 3.44 153.8 158.7 3.19 1.1.05 Oils and fats 145.4 198.7 36.66 138.0 176.5 27.90 142.7 190.5 33.50 1.1.06 Fruits 146.5 152.6 4.16 150.5 159.2 5.78 148.4 155.7 4.92 1.1.07 Vegetables 222.2 170.4 -23.31 245.3 214.3 -12.64 230.0 185.3 -19.43 1.1.08 Pulses and products 155.9 165.3 6.03 158.7 165.3 4.16 156.8 165.3 5.42 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 114.9 121.6 5.83 117.2 122.5 4.52 115.7 121.9 5.36 1.1.10 Spices 162.0 170.6 5.31 161.4 166.7 3.28 161.8 169.3 4.64 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 150.0 168.8 12.53 141.5 155.4 9.82 146.5 163.2 11.40 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 162.7 173.6 6.70 165.1 175.9 6.54 163.8 174.7 6.65 1 Food and beverages 163.4 165.5 1.29 167.0 171.5 2.69 164.7 167.7 1.82 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 183.4 191.1 4.20 188.8 197.0 4.34 184.8 192.7 4.27 3.1.01 Clothing 156.3 168.9 8.06 151.1 160.8 6.42 154.3 165.7 7.39 3.1.02 Footwear 151.0 164.8 9.14 136.4 144.4 5.87 144.9 156.3 7.87 3 Clothing and footwear 155.5 168.3 8.23 148.8 158.3 6.38 152.8 164.3 7.53 4 Housing – – – 158.0 163.6 3.54 158.0 163.6 3.54 5 Fuel and light 147.5 165.5 12.20 137.3 162.1 18.06 143.6 164.2 14.35 6.1.01 Household goods and services 152.8 162.0 6.02 145.1 154.4 6.41 149.2 158.4 6.17 6.1.02 Health 160.4 172.5 7.54 152.0 163.5 7.57 157.2 169.1 7.57 6.1.03 Transport and communication 146.1 159.5 9.17 135.2 152.2 12.57 140.4 155.7 10.90 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 153.6 163.2 6.25 144.4 155.1 7.41 148.4 158.6 6.87 6.1.05 Education 161.6 169.0 4.58 156.4 160.3 2.49 158.6 163.9 3.34 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 156.2 161.1 3.14 157.9 160.3 1.52 156.9 160.8 2.49 6 Miscellaneous 154.5 164.7 6.60 146.6 157.0 7.09 150.7 161.0 6.83 General Index (All Groups) 159.8 166.3 4.07 156.7 164.6 5.04 158.4 165.5 4.48 Consumer Food Price Index 163.9 164.4 0.31 168.4 171.3 1.72 165.5 166.9 0.85

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

AnnexIII

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Sep. 21 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Weights Sep. 21 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Weights Sep. 21 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 165.5 166.8 3.64 167.4 169.4 4.58 166.2 167.8 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 172.5 173.2 0.06 — — 0.10 172.5 173.2 3 Assam 2.63 168.3 170.9 0.79 166.7 168.1 1.77 168.0 170.3 4 Bihar 8.21 160.8 163.6 1.62 165.7 168.9 5.14 161.5 164.4 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 161.5 163.8 1.22 161.3 163.7 1.46 161.4 163.8 6 Delhi 0.28 157.0 158.0 5.64 158.8 160.6 2.77 158.7 160.5 7 Goa 0.14 168.2 168.1 0.25 161.7 161.7 0.19 164.2 164.2 8 Gujarat 4.54 158.9 161.5 6.82 153.7 156.0 5.60 156.0 158.4 9 Haryana 3.30 160.0 161.9 3.35 156.8 158.7 3.32 158.5 160.4 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 158.1 160.1 0.26 161.4 163.7 0.67 158.7 160.8 11 Jharkhand 1.96 160.1 162.5 1.39 165.2 168.9 1.69 162.0 164.9 12 Karnataka 5.09 166.1 167.0 6.81 170.8 172.6 5.89 168.6 170.0 13 Kerala 5.50 169.8 170.5 3.46 167.9 169.8 4.55 169.1 170.3 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 162.0 164.5 3.97 164.5 166.9 4.48 163.0 165.5 15 Maharashtra 8.25 164.7 167.3 18.86 156.7 159.2 13.18 159.4 161.9 16 Manipur 0.23 187.1 186.9 0.12 172.4 172.7 0.18 182.4 182.4 17 Meghalaya 0.28 155.8 156.8 0.15 162.3 162.5 0.22 157.8 158.6 18 Mizoram 0.07 164.5 165.4 0.13 161.5 163.2 0.10 162.7 164.1 19 Nagaland 0.14 174.7 176.0 0.12 159.9 160.8 0.13 168.4 169.5 20 Odisha 2.93 163.6 166.8 1.31 159.8 162.9 2.18 162.5 165.7 21 Punjab 3.31 162.6 164.8 3.09 154.4 157.2 3.21 158.9 161.4 22 Rajasthan 6.63 160.1 162.3 4.23 159.0 161.1 5.51 159.7 161.9 23 Sikkim 0.06 179.0 181.1 0.03 165.9 167.7 0.05 174.7 176.7 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 168.7 169.6 9.20 169.1 170.9 7.25 168.9 170.4 25 Telangana 3.16 172.9 174.2 4.41 166.8 168.8 3.74 169.6 171.2 26 Tripura 0.35 177.8 182.7 0.14 166.8 169.9 0.25 175.0 179.4 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 161.2 164.5 9.54 162.6 164.5 12.37 161.7 164.5 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 159.7 162.2 0.73 162.9 165.7 0.91 160.9 163.5 29 West Bengal 6.99 167.2 171.1 7.20 167.6 171.0 7.09 167.4 171.1 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 179.8 181.0 0.07 166.7 167.5 0.06 173.1 174.1 31 Chandigarh 0.02 164.6 167.7 0.34 155.1 157.3 0.17 155.6 157.9 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 150.7 153.7 0.04 158.3 162.1 0.03 155.8 159.3 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 165.8 169.6 0.02 160.9 164.3 0.02 163.7 167.4 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 173.7 175.5 0.72 171.7 173.9 0.94 173.0 174.9 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 180.1 178.7 0.01 158.5 159.3 0.01 169.1 168.8 36 Puducherry 0.08 169.6 171.6 0.27 168.4 170.1 0.17 168.7 170.5 All India 100.00 164.0 166.3 100.00 162.3 164.6 100.00 163.2 165.5

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu &Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

AnnexIV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for October 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Oct. 20 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) Oct. 20 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) Oct. 20 Index



(Final) Oct. 21 Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 160.0 166.8 4.25 160.5 169.4 5.55 160.2 167.8 4.74 2 Assam 165.7 170.9 3.14 164.0 168.1 2.50 165.3 170.3 3.02 3 Bihar 160.6 163.6 1.87 161.7 168.9 4.45 160.8 164.4 2.24 4 Chhattisgarh 160.3 163.8 2.18 156.2 163.7 4.80 158.7 163.8 3.21 5 Delhi 152.1 158.0 3.88 151.1 160.6 6.29 151.2 160.5 6.15 6 Gujarat 154.2 161.5 4.73 149.2 156.0 4.56 151.4 158.4 4.62 7 Haryana 154.0 161.9 5.13 150.3 158.7 5.59 152.3 160.4 5.32 8 Himachal Pradesh 150.7 160.1 6.24 155.3 163.7 5.41 151.5 160.8 6.14 9 Jharkhand 160.9 162.5 0.99 160.0 168.9 5.56 160.6 164.9 2.68 10 Karnataka 160.0 167.0 4.38 161.7 172.6 6.74 160.9 170.0 5.66 11 Kerala 166.7 170.5 2.28 162.6 169.8 4.43 165.3 170.3 3.02 12 Madhya Pradesh 156.4 164.5 5.18 158.0 166.9 5.63 157.1 165.5 5.35 13 Maharashtra 157.8 167.3 6.02 152.1 159.2 4.67 154.0 161.9 5.13 14 Odisha 165.7 166.8 0.66 155.3 162.9 4.89 162.8 165.7 1.78 15 Punjab 156.5 164.8 5.30 149.1 157.2 5.43 153.2 161.4 5.35 16 Rajasthan 156.3 162.3 3.84 155.5 161.1 3.60 156.0 161.9 3.78 17 Tamil Nadu 162.9 169.6 4.11 162.3 170.9 5.30 162.5 170.4 4.86 18 Telangana 162.7 174.2 7.07 158.8 168.8 6.30 160.6 171.2 6.60 19 Uttar Pradesh 157.1 164.5 4.71 158.1 164.5 4.05 157.5 164.5 4.44 20 Uttarakhand 157.2 162.2 3.18 154.7 165.7 7.11 156.3 163.5 4.61 21 West Bengal 165.8 171.1 3.20 163.7 171.0 4.46 164.8 171.1 3.82 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 163.5 175.5 7.34 163.5 173.9 6.36 163.5 174.9 6.97 All India 159.8 166.3 4.07 156.7 164.6 5.04 158.4 165.5 4.48

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

