Consumer Price Index Numbers on base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of October 2021

Nov 13, 2021 | Business

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of October 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2.             The Price data are collected fromselected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of October 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.6% villages and 98.2% urbanMarkets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 88.4% for rural and 91.8% for urban.

3.             All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e.October 2021over October 2020),based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices

Oct. 2021 (Prov.)

Sep. 2021 (Final)

Oct. 2020

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

CPI (General)

4.07

5.04

4.48

4.13

4.57

4.35

7.75

7.33

7.61

CFPI

0.31

1.72

0.85

0.69

0.67

0.68

11.12

10.86

11.00

Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4.          Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes(%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI:October,2021 over September,2021

Indices

Rural

Urban

Combined

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Oct.21

Sep.21

Oct.21

Sep.21

Oct.21

Sep.21

CPI (General)

166.3

164.0

1.40

164.6

162.3

1.42

165.5

163.2

1.41

CFPI

164.4

160.7

2.30

171.3

166.4

2.94

166.9

162.7

2.58

Note: Figures of October 2021 are provisional.

5.          Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 13thDecember 2021 (Monday) for November 2021.

List of Annex

Annex

Title

I

All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September(Final) and October 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

II

All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for September(Final) and October 2021 (Provisional)

IV

Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for October 2021 (Provisional)

AnnexI

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

1.1.01

Cereals and products

12.35

145.4

146.1

6.59

149.3

150.1

9.67

146.6

147.4

1.1.02

Meat and fish

4.38

202.1

202.6

2.73

207.4

208.4

3.61

204.0

204.6

1.1.03

Egg

0.49

172.0

170.1

0.36

174.1

173.0

0.43

172.8

171.2

1.1.04

Milk and products

7.72

158.0

158.4

5.33

159.1

159.2

6.61

158.4

158.7

1.1.05

Oils and fats

4.21

195.5

198.7

2.81

175.0

176.5

3.56

188.0

190.5

1.1.06

Fruits

2.88

152.7

152.6

2.90

161.2

159.2

2.89

156.7

155.7

1.1.07

Vegetables

7.46

151.4

170.4

4.41

183.5

214.3

6.04

162.3

185.3

1.1.08

Pulses and products

2.95

163.9

165.3

1.73

164.5

165.3

2.38

164.1

165.3

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

1.70

119.3

121.6

0.97

120.4

122.5

1.36

119.7

121.9

1.1.10

Spices

3.11

170.1

170.6

1.79

166.2

166.7

2.50

168.8

169.3

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

1.37

168.3

168.8

1.13

154.8

155.4

1.26

162.7

163.2

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

5.56

172.8

173.6

5.54

175.1

175.9

5.55

173.9

174.7

1

Food and beverages

54.18

162.1

165.5

36.29

167.3

171.5

45.86

164.0

167.7

2

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

3.26

190.5

191.1

1.36

196.5

197.0

2.38

192.1

192.7

3.1.01

Clothing

6.32

167.7

168.9

4.72

159.8

160.8

5.58

164.6

165.7

3.1.02

Footwear

1.04

163.6

164.8

0.85

143.6

144.4

0.95

155.3

156.3

3

Clothing and footwear

7.36

167.1

168.3

5.57

157.4

158.3

6.53

163.3

164.3

4

Housing

21.67

162.1

163.6

10.07

162.1

163.6

5

Fuel and light

7.94

163.7

165.5

5.58

160.8

162.1

6.84

162.6

164.2

6.1.01

Household goods and services

3.75

161.3

162.0

3.87

153.3

154.4

3.80

157.5

158.4

6.1.02

Health

6.83

171.9

172.5

4.81

162.8

163.5

5.89

168.4

169.1

6.1.03

Transport and communication

7.60

157.8

159.5

9.73

150.5

152.2

8.59

154.0

155.7

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

1.37

162.7

163.2

2.04

153.9

155.1

1.68

157.7

158.6

6.1.05

Education

3.46

168.5

169.0

5.62

160.3

160.3

4.46

163.7

163.9

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

4.25

160.2

161.1

3.47

159.6

160.3

3.89

160.0

160.8

6

Miscellaneous

27.26

163.8

164.7

29.53

156.0

157.0

28.32

160.0

161.0

General Index (All Groups)

100.00

164.0

166.3

100.00

162.3

164.6

100.00

163.2

165.5

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)

47.25

160.7

164.4

29.62

166.4

171.3

39.06

162.7

166.9

Notes:

  1. Prov. : Provisional.
  2. CFPI                 : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
  3. –        : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-yearinflation rates (%) for October 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Oct. 20 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Oct. 20 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Oct. 20 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21

Index


(Prov.)

 

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

 

(12)

 

1.1.01

Cereals and products

145.4

146.1

0.48

149.7

150.1

0.27

146.8

147.4

 

0.41

 

1.1.02

Meat and fish

188.6

202.6

7.42

195.5

208.4

6.60

191.0

204.6

 

7.12

 

1.1.03

Egg

171.6

170.1

-0.87

176.9

173.0

-2.20

173.6

171.2

 

-1.38

 

1.1.04

Milk and products

153.8

158.4

2.99

153.9

159.2

3.44

153.8

158.7

 

3.19

 

1.1.05

Oils and fats

145.4

198.7

36.66

138.0

176.5

27.90

142.7

190.5

 

33.50

 

1.1.06

Fruits

146.5

152.6

4.16

150.5

159.2

5.78

148.4

155.7

 

4.92

 

1.1.07

Vegetables

222.2

170.4

-23.31

245.3

214.3

-12.64

230.0

185.3

 

-19.43

 

1.1.08

Pulses and products

155.9

165.3

6.03

158.7

165.3

4.16

156.8

165.3

 

5.42

 

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

114.9

121.6

5.83

117.2

122.5

4.52

115.7

121.9

 

5.36

 

1.1.10

Spices

162.0

170.6

5.31

161.4

166.7

3.28

161.8

169.3

 

4.64

 

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

150.0

168.8

12.53

141.5

155.4

9.82

146.5

163.2

 

11.40

 

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

162.7

173.6

6.70

165.1

175.9

6.54

163.8

174.7

 

6.65

1

 

Food and beverages

163.4

165.5

1.29

167.0

171.5

2.69

164.7

167.7

 

1.82

2

 

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

183.4

191.1

4.20

188.8

197.0

4.34

184.8

192.7

 

4.27

 

3.1.01

Clothing

156.3

168.9

8.06

151.1

160.8

6.42

154.3

165.7

 

7.39

 

3.1.02

Footwear

151.0

164.8

9.14

136.4

144.4

5.87

144.9

156.3

 

7.87

3

 

Clothing and footwear

155.5

168.3

8.23

148.8

158.3

6.38

152.8

164.3

 

7.53

4

 

Housing

158.0

163.6

3.54

158.0

163.6

 

3.54

5

 

Fuel and light

147.5

165.5

12.20

137.3

162.1

18.06

143.6

164.2

 

14.35

 

6.1.01

Household goods and services

152.8

162.0

6.02

145.1

154.4

6.41

149.2

158.4

 

6.17

 

6.1.02

Health

160.4

172.5

7.54

152.0

163.5

7.57

157.2

169.1

 

7.57

 

6.1.03

Transport and communication

146.1

159.5

9.17

135.2

152.2

12.57

140.4

155.7

 

10.90

 

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

153.6

163.2

6.25

144.4

155.1

7.41

148.4

158.6

 

6.87

 

6.1.05

Education

161.6

169.0

4.58

156.4

160.3

2.49

158.6

163.9

 

3.34

 

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

156.2

161.1

3.14

157.9

160.3

1.52

156.9

160.8

 

2.49

6

 

Miscellaneous

154.5

164.7

6.60

146.6

157.0

7.09

150.7

161.0

 

6.83

General Index (All Groups)

159.8

166.3

4.07

156.7

164.6

5.04

158.4

165.5

 

4.48

Consumer Food Price Index

163.9

164.4

0.31

168.4

171.3

1.72

165.5

166.9

 

0.85

Notes:

  1. Prov.       : Provisional.
  2. –               : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

AnnexIII

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

5.40

165.5

166.8

3.64

167.4

169.4

4.58

166.2

167.8

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0.14

172.5

173.2

0.06

0.10

172.5

173.2

3

Assam

2.63

168.3

170.9

0.79

166.7

168.1

1.77

168.0

170.3

4

Bihar

8.21

160.8

163.6

1.62

165.7

168.9

5.14

161.5

164.4

5

Chhattisgarh

1.68

161.5

163.8

1.22

161.3

163.7

1.46

161.4

163.8

6

Delhi

0.28

157.0

158.0

5.64

158.8

160.6

2.77

158.7

160.5

7

Goa

0.14

168.2

168.1

0.25

161.7

161.7

0.19

164.2

164.2

8

Gujarat

4.54

158.9

161.5

6.82

153.7

156.0

5.60

156.0

158.4

9

Haryana

3.30

160.0

161.9

3.35

156.8

158.7

3.32

158.5

160.4

10

Himachal Pradesh

1.03

158.1

160.1

0.26

161.4

163.7

0.67

158.7

160.8

11

Jharkhand

1.96

160.1

162.5

1.39

165.2

168.9

1.69

162.0

164.9

12

Karnataka

5.09

166.1

167.0

6.81

170.8

172.6

5.89

168.6

170.0

13

Kerala

5.50

169.8

170.5

3.46

167.9

169.8

4.55

169.1

170.3

14

Madhya Pradesh

4.93

162.0

164.5

3.97

164.5

166.9

4.48

163.0

165.5

15

Maharashtra

8.25

164.7

167.3

18.86

156.7

159.2

13.18

159.4

161.9

16

Manipur

0.23

187.1

186.9

0.12

172.4

172.7

0.18

182.4

182.4

17

Meghalaya

0.28

155.8

156.8

0.15

162.3

162.5

0.22

157.8

158.6

18

Mizoram

0.07

164.5

165.4

0.13

161.5

163.2

0.10

162.7

164.1

19

Nagaland

0.14

174.7

176.0

0.12

159.9

160.8

0.13

168.4

169.5

20

Odisha

2.93

163.6

166.8

1.31

159.8

162.9

2.18

162.5

165.7

21

Punjab

3.31

162.6

164.8

3.09

154.4

157.2

3.21

158.9

161.4

22

Rajasthan

6.63

160.1

162.3

4.23

159.0

161.1

5.51

159.7

161.9

23

Sikkim

0.06

179.0

181.1

0.03

165.9

167.7

0.05

174.7

176.7

24

Tamil Nadu

5.55

168.7

169.6

9.20

169.1

170.9

7.25

168.9

170.4

25

Telangana

3.16

172.9

174.2

4.41

166.8

168.8

3.74

169.6

171.2

26

Tripura

0.35

177.8

182.7

0.14

166.8

169.9

0.25

175.0

179.4

27

Uttar Pradesh

14.83

161.2

164.5

9.54

162.6

164.5

12.37

161.7

164.5

28

Uttarakhand

1.06

159.7

162.2

0.73

162.9

165.7

0.91

160.9

163.5

29

West Bengal

6.99

167.2

171.1

7.20

167.6

171.0

7.09

167.4

171.1

30

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

0.05

179.8

181.0

0.07

166.7

167.5

0.06

173.1

174.1

31

Chandigarh

0.02

164.6

167.7

0.34

155.1

157.3

0.17

155.6

157.9

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0.02

150.7

153.7

0.04

158.3

162.1

0.03

155.8

159.3

33

Daman & Diu

0.02

165.8

169.6

0.02

160.9

164.3

0.02

163.7

167.4

34

Jammu & Kashmir*

1.14

173.7

175.5

0.72

171.7

173.9

0.94

173.0

174.9

35

Lakshadweep

0.01

180.1

178.7

0.01

158.5

159.3

0.01

169.1

168.8

36

Puducherry

0.08

169.6

171.6

0.27

168.4

170.1

0.17

168.7

170.5

All India

100.00

164.0

166.3

100.00

162.3

164.6

100.00

163.2

165.5

Notes:

  1. Prov.             :  Provisional
  2. —   :  indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
  3. *    : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu &Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

AnnexIV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for October 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Oct. 20 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Oct. 20 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Oct. 20 Index


(Final)

Oct. 21

Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

160.0

166.8

4.25

160.5

169.4

5.55

160.2

167.8

4.74

2

Assam

165.7

170.9

3.14

164.0

168.1

2.50

165.3

170.3

3.02

3

Bihar

160.6

163.6

1.87

161.7

168.9

4.45

160.8

164.4

2.24

4

Chhattisgarh

160.3

163.8

2.18

156.2

163.7

4.80

158.7

163.8

3.21

5

Delhi

152.1

158.0

3.88

151.1

160.6

6.29

151.2

160.5

6.15

6

Gujarat

154.2

161.5

4.73

149.2

156.0

4.56

151.4

158.4

4.62

7

Haryana

154.0

161.9

5.13

150.3

158.7

5.59

152.3

160.4

5.32

8

Himachal Pradesh

150.7

160.1

6.24

155.3

163.7

5.41

151.5

160.8

6.14

9

Jharkhand

160.9

162.5

0.99

160.0

168.9

5.56

160.6

164.9

2.68

10

Karnataka

160.0

167.0

4.38

161.7

172.6

6.74

160.9

170.0

5.66

11

Kerala

166.7

170.5

2.28

162.6

169.8

4.43

165.3

170.3

3.02

12

Madhya Pradesh

156.4

164.5

5.18

158.0

166.9

5.63

157.1

165.5

5.35

13

Maharashtra

157.8

167.3

6.02

152.1

159.2

4.67

154.0

161.9

5.13

14

Odisha

165.7

166.8

0.66

155.3

162.9

4.89

162.8

165.7

1.78

15

Punjab

156.5

164.8

5.30

149.1

157.2

5.43

153.2

161.4

5.35

16

Rajasthan

156.3

162.3

3.84

155.5

161.1

3.60

156.0

161.9

3.78

17

Tamil Nadu

162.9

169.6

4.11

162.3

170.9

5.30

162.5

170.4

4.86

18

Telangana

162.7

174.2

7.07

158.8

168.8

6.30

160.6

171.2

6.60

19

Uttar Pradesh

157.1

164.5

4.71

158.1

164.5

4.05

157.5

164.5

4.44

20

Uttarakhand

157.2

162.2

3.18

154.7

165.7

7.11

156.3

163.5

4.61

21

West Bengal

165.8

171.1

3.20

163.7

171.0

4.46

164.8

171.1

3.82

22

Jammu & Kashmir*

163.5

175.5

7.34

163.5

173.9

6.36

163.5

174.9

6.97

All India

159.8

166.3

4.07

156.7

164.6

5.04

158.4

165.5

4.48

Notes:

  1. Prov.    :  Provisional.
  2. *               : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu &                  Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

