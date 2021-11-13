Consumer Price Index Numbers on base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of October 2021

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of October 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.
2. The Price data are collected fromselected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of October 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.6% villages and 98.2% urbanMarkets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 88.4% for rural and 91.8% for urban.
3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e.October 2021over October 2020),based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:
All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI
Indices
Oct. 2021 (Prov.)
Sep. 2021 (Final)
Oct. 2020
Rural
Urban
Combd.
Rural
Urban
Combd.
Rural
Urban
Combd.
CPI (General)
4.07
5.04
4.48
4.13
4.57
4.35
7.75
7.33
7.61
CFPI
0.31
1.72
0.85
0.69
0.67
0.68
11.12
10.86
11.00
Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined
4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:
Monthly changes(%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI:October,2021 over September,2021
Indices
Rural
Urban
Combined
Index Value
% Change
Index Value
% Change
Index Value
% Change
Oct.21
Sep.21
Oct.21
Sep.21
Oct.21
Sep.21
CPI (General)
166.3
164.0
1.40
164.6
162.3
1.42
165.5
163.2
1.41
CFPI
164.4
160.7
2.30
171.3
166.4
2.94
166.9
162.7
2.58
Note: Figures of October 2021 are provisional.
5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.
Next date of release: 13thDecember 2021 (Monday) for November 2021.
List of Annex
Annex
Title
I
All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September(Final) and October 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
II
All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
III
General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for September(Final) and October 2021 (Provisional)
IV
Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for October 2021 (Provisional)
AnnexI
All India Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
Group Code
Sub-group Code
Description
Rural
Urban
Combined
Weights
Sep. 21 Index
Oct. 21 Index
Weights
Sep. 21 Index
Oct. 21 Index
Weights
Sep. 21 Index
Oct. 21 Index
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
1.1.01
Cereals and products
12.35
145.4
146.1
6.59
149.3
150.1
9.67
146.6
147.4
1.1.02
Meat and fish
4.38
202.1
202.6
2.73
207.4
208.4
3.61
204.0
204.6
1.1.03
Egg
0.49
172.0
170.1
0.36
174.1
173.0
0.43
172.8
171.2
1.1.04
Milk and products
7.72
158.0
158.4
5.33
159.1
159.2
6.61
158.4
158.7
1.1.05
Oils and fats
4.21
195.5
198.7
2.81
175.0
176.5
3.56
188.0
190.5
1.1.06
Fruits
2.88
152.7
152.6
2.90
161.2
159.2
2.89
156.7
155.7
1.1.07
Vegetables
7.46
151.4
170.4
4.41
183.5
214.3
6.04
162.3
185.3
1.1.08
Pulses and products
2.95
163.9
165.3
1.73
164.5
165.3
2.38
164.1
165.3
1.1.09
Sugar and Confectionery
1.70
119.3
121.6
0.97
120.4
122.5
1.36
119.7
121.9
1.1.10
Spices
3.11
170.1
170.6
1.79
166.2
166.7
2.50
168.8
169.3
1.2.11
Non-alcoholic beverages
1.37
168.3
168.8
1.13
154.8
155.4
1.26
162.7
163.2
1.1.12
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
5.56
172.8
173.6
5.54
175.1
175.9
5.55
173.9
174.7
1
Food and beverages
54.18
162.1
165.5
36.29
167.3
171.5
45.86
164.0
167.7
2
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
3.26
190.5
191.1
1.36
196.5
197.0
2.38
192.1
192.7
3.1.01
Clothing
6.32
167.7
168.9
4.72
159.8
160.8
5.58
164.6
165.7
3.1.02
Footwear
1.04
163.6
164.8
0.85
143.6
144.4
0.95
155.3
156.3
3
Clothing and footwear
7.36
167.1
168.3
5.57
157.4
158.3
6.53
163.3
164.3
4
Housing
–
–
–
21.67
162.1
163.6
10.07
162.1
163.6
5
Fuel and light
7.94
163.7
165.5
5.58
160.8
162.1
6.84
162.6
164.2
6.1.01
Household goods and services
3.75
161.3
162.0
3.87
153.3
154.4
3.80
157.5
158.4
6.1.02
Health
6.83
171.9
172.5
4.81
162.8
163.5
5.89
168.4
169.1
6.1.03
Transport and communication
7.60
157.8
159.5
9.73
150.5
152.2
8.59
154.0
155.7
6.1.04
Recreation and amusement
1.37
162.7
163.2
2.04
153.9
155.1
1.68
157.7
158.6
6.1.05
Education
3.46
168.5
169.0
5.62
160.3
160.3
4.46
163.7
163.9
6.1.06
Personal care and effects
4.25
160.2
161.1
3.47
159.6
160.3
3.89
160.0
160.8
6
Miscellaneous
27.26
163.8
164.7
29.53
156.0
157.0
28.32
160.0
161.0
General Index (All Groups)
100.00
164.0
166.3
100.00
162.3
164.6
100.00
163.2
165.5
Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)
47.25
160.7
164.4
29.62
166.4
171.3
39.06
162.7
166.9
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex II
All India year-on-yearinflation rates (%) for October 2021 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
Group Code
Sub-group Code
Description
Rural
Urban
Combined
Oct. 20 Index
Oct. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Oct. 20 Index
Oct. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Oct. 20 Index
Oct. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
1.1.01
Cereals and products
145.4
146.1
0.48
149.7
150.1
0.27
146.8
147.4
0.41
1.1.02
Meat and fish
188.6
202.6
7.42
195.5
208.4
6.60
191.0
204.6
7.12
1.1.03
Egg
171.6
170.1
-0.87
176.9
173.0
-2.20
173.6
171.2
-1.38
1.1.04
Milk and products
153.8
158.4
2.99
153.9
159.2
3.44
153.8
158.7
3.19
1.1.05
Oils and fats
145.4
198.7
36.66
138.0
176.5
27.90
142.7
190.5
33.50
1.1.06
Fruits
146.5
152.6
4.16
150.5
159.2
5.78
148.4
155.7
4.92
1.1.07
Vegetables
222.2
170.4
-23.31
245.3
214.3
-12.64
230.0
185.3
-19.43
1.1.08
Pulses and products
155.9
165.3
6.03
158.7
165.3
4.16
156.8
165.3
5.42
1.1.09
Sugar and Confectionery
114.9
121.6
5.83
117.2
122.5
4.52
115.7
121.9
5.36
1.1.10
Spices
162.0
170.6
5.31
161.4
166.7
3.28
161.8
169.3
4.64
1.2.11
Non-alcoholic beverages
150.0
168.8
12.53
141.5
155.4
9.82
146.5
163.2
11.40
1.1.12
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
162.7
173.6
6.70
165.1
175.9
6.54
163.8
174.7
6.65
1
Food and beverages
163.4
165.5
1.29
167.0
171.5
2.69
164.7
167.7
1.82
2
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
183.4
191.1
4.20
188.8
197.0
4.34
184.8
192.7
4.27
3.1.01
Clothing
156.3
168.9
8.06
151.1
160.8
6.42
154.3
165.7
7.39
3.1.02
Footwear
151.0
164.8
9.14
136.4
144.4
5.87
144.9
156.3
7.87
3
Clothing and footwear
155.5
168.3
8.23
148.8
158.3
6.38
152.8
164.3
7.53
4
Housing
–
–
–
158.0
163.6
3.54
158.0
163.6
3.54
5
Fuel and light
147.5
165.5
12.20
137.3
162.1
18.06
143.6
164.2
14.35
6.1.01
Household goods and services
152.8
162.0
6.02
145.1
154.4
6.41
149.2
158.4
6.17
6.1.02
Health
160.4
172.5
7.54
152.0
163.5
7.57
157.2
169.1
7.57
6.1.03
Transport and communication
146.1
159.5
9.17
135.2
152.2
12.57
140.4
155.7
10.90
6.1.04
Recreation and amusement
153.6
163.2
6.25
144.4
155.1
7.41
148.4
158.6
6.87
6.1.05
Education
161.6
169.0
4.58
156.4
160.3
2.49
158.6
163.9
3.34
6.1.06
Personal care and effects
156.2
161.1
3.14
157.9
160.3
1.52
156.9
160.8
2.49
6
Miscellaneous
154.5
164.7
6.60
146.6
157.0
7.09
150.7
161.0
6.83
General Index (All Groups)
159.8
166.3
4.07
156.7
164.6
5.04
158.4
165.5
4.48
Consumer Food Price Index
163.9
164.4
0.31
168.4
171.3
1.72
165.5
166.9
0.85
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
AnnexIII
State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
Sl. No.
Name of the State/UT
Rural
Urban
Combined
Weights
Sep. 21 Index
Oct. 21 Index
Weights
Sep. 21 Index
Oct. 21 Index
Weights
Sep. 21 Index
Oct. 21 Index
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
1
Andhra Pradesh
5.40
165.5
166.8
3.64
167.4
169.4
4.58
166.2
167.8
2
Arunachal Pradesh
0.14
172.5
173.2
0.06
—
—
0.10
172.5
173.2
3
Assam
2.63
168.3
170.9
0.79
166.7
168.1
1.77
168.0
170.3
4
Bihar
8.21
160.8
163.6
1.62
165.7
168.9
5.14
161.5
164.4
5
Chhattisgarh
1.68
161.5
163.8
1.22
161.3
163.7
1.46
161.4
163.8
6
Delhi
0.28
157.0
158.0
5.64
158.8
160.6
2.77
158.7
160.5
7
Goa
0.14
168.2
168.1
0.25
161.7
161.7
0.19
164.2
164.2
8
Gujarat
4.54
158.9
161.5
6.82
153.7
156.0
5.60
156.0
158.4
9
Haryana
3.30
160.0
161.9
3.35
156.8
158.7
3.32
158.5
160.4
10
Himachal Pradesh
1.03
158.1
160.1
0.26
161.4
163.7
0.67
158.7
160.8
11
Jharkhand
1.96
160.1
162.5
1.39
165.2
168.9
1.69
162.0
164.9
12
Karnataka
5.09
166.1
167.0
6.81
170.8
172.6
5.89
168.6
170.0
13
Kerala
5.50
169.8
170.5
3.46
167.9
169.8
4.55
169.1
170.3
14
Madhya Pradesh
4.93
162.0
164.5
3.97
164.5
166.9
4.48
163.0
165.5
15
Maharashtra
8.25
164.7
167.3
18.86
156.7
159.2
13.18
159.4
161.9
16
Manipur
0.23
187.1
186.9
0.12
172.4
172.7
0.18
182.4
182.4
17
Meghalaya
0.28
155.8
156.8
0.15
162.3
162.5
0.22
157.8
158.6
18
Mizoram
0.07
164.5
165.4
0.13
161.5
163.2
0.10
162.7
164.1
19
Nagaland
0.14
174.7
176.0
0.12
159.9
160.8
0.13
168.4
169.5
20
Odisha
2.93
163.6
166.8
1.31
159.8
162.9
2.18
162.5
165.7
21
Punjab
3.31
162.6
164.8
3.09
154.4
157.2
3.21
158.9
161.4
22
Rajasthan
6.63
160.1
162.3
4.23
159.0
161.1
5.51
159.7
161.9
23
Sikkim
0.06
179.0
181.1
0.03
165.9
167.7
0.05
174.7
176.7
24
Tamil Nadu
5.55
168.7
169.6
9.20
169.1
170.9
7.25
168.9
170.4
25
Telangana
3.16
172.9
174.2
4.41
166.8
168.8
3.74
169.6
171.2
26
Tripura
0.35
177.8
182.7
0.14
166.8
169.9
0.25
175.0
179.4
27
Uttar Pradesh
14.83
161.2
164.5
9.54
162.6
164.5
12.37
161.7
164.5
28
Uttarakhand
1.06
159.7
162.2
0.73
162.9
165.7
0.91
160.9
163.5
29
West Bengal
6.99
167.2
171.1
7.20
167.6
171.0
7.09
167.4
171.1
30
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
0.05
179.8
181.0
0.07
166.7
167.5
0.06
173.1
174.1
31
Chandigarh
0.02
164.6
167.7
0.34
155.1
157.3
0.17
155.6
157.9
32
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
0.02
150.7
153.7
0.04
158.3
162.1
0.03
155.8
159.3
33
Daman & Diu
0.02
165.8
169.6
0.02
160.9
164.3
0.02
163.7
167.4
34
Jammu & Kashmir*
1.14
173.7
175.5
0.72
171.7
173.9
0.94
173.0
174.9
35
Lakshadweep
0.01
180.1
178.7
0.01
158.5
159.3
0.01
169.1
168.8
36
Puducherry
0.08
169.6
171.6
0.27
168.4
170.1
0.17
168.7
170.5
All India
100.00
164.0
166.3
100.00
162.3
164.6
100.00
163.2
165.5
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional
- — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu &Kashmir
and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
AnnexIV
Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for October 2021 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
Sl. No.
Name of the State/UT
Rural
Urban
Combined
Oct. 20 Index
Oct. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Oct. 20 Index
Oct. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Oct. 20 Index
Oct. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
1
Andhra Pradesh
160.0
166.8
4.25
160.5
169.4
5.55
160.2
167.8
4.74
2
Assam
165.7
170.9
3.14
164.0
168.1
2.50
165.3
170.3
3.02
3
Bihar
160.6
163.6
1.87
161.7
168.9
4.45
160.8
164.4
2.24
4
Chhattisgarh
160.3
163.8
2.18
156.2
163.7
4.80
158.7
163.8
3.21
5
Delhi
152.1
158.0
3.88
151.1
160.6
6.29
151.2
160.5
6.15
6
Gujarat
154.2
161.5
4.73
149.2
156.0
4.56
151.4
158.4
4.62
7
Haryana
154.0
161.9
5.13
150.3
158.7
5.59
152.3
160.4
5.32
8
Himachal Pradesh
150.7
160.1
6.24
155.3
163.7
5.41
151.5
160.8
6.14
9
Jharkhand
160.9
162.5
0.99
160.0
168.9
5.56
160.6
164.9
2.68
10
Karnataka
160.0
167.0
4.38
161.7
172.6
6.74
160.9
170.0
5.66
11
Kerala
166.7
170.5
2.28
162.6
169.8
4.43
165.3
170.3
3.02
12
Madhya Pradesh
156.4
164.5
5.18
158.0
166.9
5.63
157.1
165.5
5.35
13
Maharashtra
157.8
167.3
6.02
152.1
159.2
4.67
154.0
161.9
5.13
14
Odisha
165.7
166.8
0.66
155.3
162.9
4.89
162.8
165.7
1.78
15
Punjab
156.5
164.8
5.30
149.1
157.2
5.43
153.2
161.4
5.35
16
Rajasthan
156.3
162.3
3.84
155.5
161.1
3.60
156.0
161.9
3.78
17
Tamil Nadu
162.9
169.6
4.11
162.3
170.9
5.30
162.5
170.4
4.86
18
Telangana
162.7
174.2
7.07
158.8
168.8
6.30
160.6
171.2
6.60
19
Uttar Pradesh
157.1
164.5
4.71
158.1
164.5
4.05
157.5
164.5
4.44
20
Uttarakhand
157.2
162.2
3.18
154.7
165.7
7.11
156.3
163.5
4.61
21
West Bengal
165.8
171.1
3.20
163.7
171.0
4.46
164.8
171.1
3.82
22
Jammu & Kashmir*
163.5
175.5
7.34
163.5
173.9
6.36
163.5
174.9
6.97
All India
159.8
166.3
4.07
156.7
164.6
5.04
158.4
165.5
4.48
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
*****
