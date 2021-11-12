Canada – NFB educational content now available to students in Quebec via the Ministry of Education’s Ma classe/My Classroom platform.

Montreal – National Film Board of Canada (NFB)

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) has been a go-to source of educational resources for more than 80 years, and its learning content is now available to all primary and secondary school teachers and students in Quebec via a brand-new online platform, Ma classe/My Classroom. Launched today, the free platform was developed by the provincial Ministry of Education (MEQ) and includes online digital learning resources in both English and French.

Quote

“The NFB welcomes the launch of Ma classe/My Classroom, an initiative of the Quebec Ministry of Education that provides enhanced access to innovative learning resources. Today, National Film Board content is more relevant than ever for understanding the great challenges we face in our everchanging world. We are an ally of teachers and the educational milieu in general, with whom we have longstanding relationships and share common goals when it comes to learning skills needed in the 21st century.” – Claude Joli-Coeur, Government Film Commissioner and Chairperson of the NFB

Quick Facts

The NFB: offering turnkey educational resources for teachers

The NFB employs an approach and content validated by experts and teaching staff, and continually adapts its education offering to keep pace with trends and novel practices in the field of education.

NFB Education offers:

Access to a rich and relevant collection of more than 6,000 documentaries, animations, interactive productions and short films in English and French, including exclusive access to over 1,000 titles and new releases;

Thematic playlists curated by Canadian educators;

Mini-lessons tackling issues explored in the films;

Hundreds of educator guides that follow the inquiry-based learning model to foster the development of broad competencies needed for the 21st century;

The ability to search the NFB catalogue by school subject, or by theme in our playlists;

A clip creator that allows you to fit the most relevant pieces of a longer film into shorter class times;

The ability to create playlists of films and clips and share them with your students;

One of the world’s largest collections of Indigenous films, some in original Indigenous languages, including Cree, Inuktitut and Atikamekw;

Films about social issues, mental and physical health, the environment, and more;

An educational shift towards an inquiry-based learning model and critical-thinking development, with the production of programs such as Ocean School;

Support for the development of 21st-century learning skills to cultivate engagement, promote digital literacy, shape global citizenship and inspire creativity through and around storytelling innovation and media arts;

Completely Canadian content in both English and French.

