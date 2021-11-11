Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the Cabinet’s decision to observe the birth anniversary of BhagwanBirsa Munda on15 November as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’,

Our tribes have a made a huge contribution to the freedom and prosperity of India. They have enriched the culture and history of the country with their hard work, however unfortunately for decades our tribal brothers and sisters did not get their rights or respect. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given them respect and their due rights too.

Shri Narendra Modi has made remarkable efforts to echo the valour and history of our great tribal heroes to every nook and corner of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a very commendable decision at today’s Cabinet meeting, to observe the birth anniversary of the pride of the country, Lord Birsa Munda, on November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’.

With this decision, our coming generations will be able to know about the legacy and immense contribution of our great tribal heroes. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision.

हमारी जनजातियों का भारत की स्वतंत्रता और समृद्धि में बहुत बड़ा योगदान है। देश की संस्कृति और इतिहास को उन्होंने अपने परिश्रम से सींचा है, लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश दशकों तक हमारे जनजातीय भाइयों-बहनों को ना उनका अधिकार मिला ना सम्मान।@NarendraModi जी ने उन्हें सम्मान भी दिया और अधिकार भी। pic.twitter.com/qgzY0Pntn1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2021

आज प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी ने देश के गौरव भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी की जयंती 15नवंबर को ‘जनजातीय गौरव दिवस’ के रूप में मानने का अत्यंत प्रशंसनीय निर्णय लिया है। इससे हम हमारे जनजातीय नायकों के विराट योगदान को आने वाली पीढ़ियों तक बता पाएँगे। इसके लिए मोदीजी का कोटि-कोटि अभिनंदन। https://t.co/uWGlx1mHTB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2021

*********

NW/RK/AY/RR

(Release ID: 1770739)

Visitor Counter : 393





