IronOrbit Adopts CrowdStrike Falcon Complete Managed Detection & Response

This new layer of security delivers enhanced visibility and automated analysis of cyberattacks to dramatically reduce response times.

IronOrbit announced CrowdStrike as their preferred partner for their Managed Endpoint Detection and Response strategy. The Falcon Complete Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform delivers continuous and comprehensive visibility that spans detection, response, and forensics to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity and breach mitigation.

CrowdStrike Sr. VP of Cloud Engineering, Patrick McCormack said, “Security teams are overwhelmed by the expanded attack volume, disparate alert notifications, and complex security workflows. CrowdStrike has always focused on improving the efficacy and speed of security operations. These new capabilities enable teams to orient more quickly to the detections and incidents that matter and to handle known situations with automation, reducing workload and alert fatigue.”

This new AI-leveraged technology helps IronOrbit clients by protecting them against sophisticated threats via cloud-native managed detection and response (MDR). Falcon Complete is thorough and responsive, empowering SOC teams with a new level of speed agility; and the ability to streamline incident response by configuring custom actions and notifications. Automation replaces repetitive manual tasks with consistent and efficient workflows. Enhanced productivity applications enable faster context and response to protect business-critical assets from fast-moving threats.

IronOrbit Director of Technical Operations, Andrew Saca, said, “We have always been focused on security and looking at ways we can make it better. CrowdStrike developed a cloud-based product called Falcon Complete MDR – a platform purpose-built to stop breaches primarily through their exclusive Endpoint Detection and Response services. The technology uses machine learning to eliminate noise and automatically block known and unknown threats. EDR will truly complement the security we are already providing our clients.”

This enhanced framework reiterates IronOrbit’s commitment to superior security and next-generation tools to protect clients in a world of ever-increasing cyber-attacks and threats actors.

CrowdStrike, a public company based in Sunnyvale, California, is a global cybersecurity leader, redefines security for the cloud era with endpoint protection built to stop breaches.

IronOrbit a specialized Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider operates its global footprint of private data centers across more than twenty regions worldwide. SOC 2 Certified, Tier 4 facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the US government. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.