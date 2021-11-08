New Restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Inside Nitro Zone

Nitro Zone asks you to help welcome V&B ( Vanille and Brulee) to the area.

Grand Opening Thursday, November 11th, 2021 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

What to expect from V&B Kitchen?

Deliciously fun options, think American Fast Casual with Gluten-Free & Vegan Options.

Meet the owner, Neelah Hinds, Chef, Pastry Chef, caterer, entrepreneur, rriend, wife, mother and founder of a community need that only she could fill.

The Chef, Neelah Hinds, is the founder of The Candler Black Market, a local farmers market full of makers and artisans off of Candler Road in Decatur, Ga.

The Market strives to improve access to farm-fresh foods, quality products, and services straight from the source. Increase knowledge of healthy food options and how to integrate them into our daily menus, and stress the importance of knowing where your food comes from, which promotes a holistic focus on the individual and the community and supports economic independence and entrepreneurship in the Candler-McAfee Community.

Now she is here to add her flare to Peachtree Corners’ own Nitro Zone.

Website: coming soon

Email: booking@vanilleandbrulee.com

Instagram: @vanillenbrulee

Facebook: Vanille N Brulee

Hours of Operations:

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed (for now)

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Menu

V – vegan option available

GF- Gluten-free option available

Entrees

All entrees are served with your choice of side.

Nitro Wings GF ( 6 or 10 ct.) $12 $18

Crispy Wings tossed in your favorite sauces like hot wings (mild or hot), lemon pepper, teriyaki.

Nitro Burger V $15

A Juicy ¼ lb. all-beef patty in a buttery brioche bun, slathered with our garlic aioli, ketchup, mustard. Topped with all the classics; lettuce, tomato, your choice of three kinds of cheese, and pickles. Dress it up by adding Bacon Jam or Blackberry preserves.

Nitro Haystack Nachos GF, V $15

The highest stack you can stack of in-house made tortilla chips, chili beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, spring onions, olives, pickled jalapenos, cheese, sour cream, and salsa.

Loaded Nitro Fries/ Tots GF, V $10

Your choice of crispy fries (regular or sweet potato) or tater tots topped with chili, spring onions, bacon, sour cream, and cheese.

Nitro Wrap $12

A spinach tortilla filled with juicy chicken breast, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.

Chickpea Salad GF, V $12

A hearty, protein-packed salad that includes chickpeas, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, and olives, topped with a house-made vinaigrette.

Chicken Mediterranean Salad GF, V $15

Marinated Chicken Breast atop a beautiful chopped salad of cucumber, bell peppers, red onion, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, avocado, and a bright in-house-made vinaigrette.

Grilled Balsamic Steak Salad GF $15

A fresh grilled steak salad with seasonal lettuces, cherry tomatoes, corn, and a house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Sides GF

French Fries $5

Sweet Potato Fries $5

Tater Tots $5

Roasted Veggies $5

Side Salad $5

Fruit Bowl $6

Kids Menu

All Entrees are served with your choice of side and a juice box.

Nitro Chicken Fingers GF (3 Count) $10

Juicy Chicken tenders fried to a crispy golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce: (ranch, bbq, honey mustard, or sweet and sour sauce).

Mini Nitro Burger V $10

A yummy buttery smash burger in a brioche bun topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.

Nitro Hot Dog/ Chilli Cheese Dog V $10

All beef hot dog in a brioche bun topped with ketchup, mustard, and sweet relish OR in-house made chili and cheese.

Nitro Quesadilla V $8

Soft flour tortilla with cheese-filled with queso quesadilla, chicken or ground beef, and served with mild salsa, and sour cream.

Nitro Grilled Cheese V $8

Soft buttery Texas Toast, toasted to perfection, filled with ooey gooey American Cheese.

Desserts

Banana Pudding GF, V 1/2pt. $6 1pt. $8

House-made banana pudding, layered with fresh whipped cream, bananas, and cookies.

Peach Cobbler GF, V $8

House-made peach cobbler complete with fresh Ga. peaches. Make it a la mode for an extra bit of fun.

Beignets V $8

Fluffy, yeasty, airy, and delicious topped with your choice of sugar or cinnamon sugar.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae V $8

Our in-house choc is creamy and delicious vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate and caramel sauces, whipped cream—chip cookie, and complete with a cherry on top.

Drinks

Assorted Lemonades $5

Sweet Tea $3

Smoothies

Hot Chocolate (seasonal) $4

Hot Apple Cider (seasonal) $3

Party & Catering Menu Available upon request.